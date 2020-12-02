Capital Restructuring Services Market Analysis by Type, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region 2020–2027

Capital restructuring services have been one of the important financial solution-based services in the last few decades and have seen stable growth in recent years. Restructuring services are used to address issues associated with insolvency, mergers, de-mergers, bankruptcies, liquidations, and distressed sales. These services are mainly focused to optimize business costs, repositioning & regaining control from stake holders, introducing new technology, merging with another company, and complying to new regulations in business environment. These capital restructuring services improve financial position of companies to respond uncertainties occurred and helps businesses to strengthen their position in the corporate world.

Companies covered

Major players analyzed include KPMG International Cooperative, PwC, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Ernst & Young Global Limited, Accenture plc, McKinsey & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Capgemini SE, Bain & Company, Oliver Wyman, HSBC Holdings plc

Covid-19 scenario analysis:

Every industry has recorded a steep decline in revenue, owing to global shutdown in light of COVID-19, therefore, players providing restructuring services are also expected to witness the same decline.

According to several research studies, an estimated loss of capital of around $30 billion has been recorded for March and April 2020, globally.

COVID-19 has impacted the capital restructuring market, owing to delay in the ongoing projects and postponed future projects.

However, this impact is expected to create several lucrative opportunities post COVID-19 scenario.

Almost every industry is highly affected by this pandemic, businesses are severely weakened and suffering from liquidity issues, hence the demand from large number of companies to develop strategies by restructuring to adopt and function normally after such worse conditions is expected to increase.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis:

Growth in a number of business risks such as interruptions and obstacles in businesses, cyber-attacks, and natural catastrophes drive the capital restructuring services market. In addition, high penetration of small & medium businesses in trade and stringent regulatory landscape also propel the market growth. For instance, nearly 1.35 million startups are being introduced every year across the globe, thus leading to growth in need of restructuring for several businesses. However, high costs associated with these services and delays in confirmation approvals from regulators in several countries are some of the major restraining factors that hinder the restructuring market growth. Furthermore, untapped demand from developing economies, such as India and Singapore, are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market. In addition, rise in demand for capital restructuring services to resolve liquidity problems after the COVID-19 outbreak is expected to create several opportunities for the market.

The global capital restructuring services market trends are as follows:

New partnerships and launches to flourish the market:

Large number of companies are adopting different strategies to strengthen their position in the industry. For instance, in April 2020, Duff & Phelps, an American financial consulting company, entered into the Australian market by partnering with an Australian consulting firm, PPB Advisory. Through this partnership, Duff & Phelps focused on business expansion for consultancy services in Australia. In addition, EPIC, which is one of the top insurance companies, entered into restructuring services business in April 2020. This shows the entry of non-financial companies into restructuring services market, thus making it extremely competitive.

Surge in capital restructuring services:

The consultancy market for restructuring services is growing at a rapid pace in Europe and Asia-Pacific. For the growing number of business year by year, restructuring services are considered as game changing moves for organizations. In the recent months, major companies such as Tapstone energy, Imperial Capital, Arrow Capital management, Deyaar, IAG, and Subex India transformed their businesses through capital and business restructuring plans. More number of such adoptions among developing economies in China and India reflect the significant growth of the capital restructuring services market.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global capital restructuring services market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global capital restructuring services market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed market analysis based on the present and future competitive intensity of the market.

Questions answered in the capital restructuring services market research report:

Who are the leading market players active in the global capital restructuring services market ?

? What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the global capital restructuring services market?

What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the global capital restructuring services market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

