Capcom just announced the death of one of the actresses

Resident Evil Village caused a stir in the community, especially after the trailer that featured the popular Lady Dimitrescu was released. Unfortunately, the next episode of the game did the same thing today, but for an entirely different reason. In fact, actress Jeannette Maus, who dubbed multiple characters – and who we can hear in the final trailer – has died, Capcom announced.

a homage to Jeanette Maus

The actress died of colon cancer last Sunday in Los Angeles. She was 39 years old. This sad information was first shared by her fiancé Dusty Warren, who said of her, “I’m really sad, but I’m super proud of her. She fought so hard, with an extraordinary grace and optimism, that she inspired me and I am sure you will too. “Jeanette had cut her teeth in the John Rosenfeld Studios and said:” Jeanette was a true artist and deeply grateful to live like this. “

Capcom then spoke on the Twitter account @ dev1_official:

We all at Capcom R&D 1 are deeply saddened to hear the death of Jeanette Maus, the talented actress who helped us bring several Resident Evil Village characters to life, including the witches. Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones.

a solidarity pot

Jeanette Maus in particular had played in Frayed, my best friend, her sister and me, and more recently in Charm City Kings. From May 7th, it will be possible to hear his performance when confronted with the daughters of Lady Dimitrescu, the famous witches. Dusty Warren opened a GoFundMe fund for her in October 2020 to help fund her treatment. Donations continue to flow from relatives and anonymous people, but we don’t know how they will be used yet.

Actress and producer, this talented woman was undoubtedly passionate about her job. That final appearance in the Capcom title will hopefully pay a proud tribute to him.

Our thoughts go to his family and loved ones.