Capacitive Sensors Market 2021 Advancement Outlook – Fujitsu Limited, Omron Corporation, 3M Company, Analog Devices Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Siemens AG

The capacitive sensors market was valued at USD 25.11 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 34.50 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5.5%, during the forecast period of 2021-2026

Top Key Players in the Global Capacitive Sensors Market: Fujitsu Limited, Omron Corporation, 3M Company, Analog Devices Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Siemens AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Cypress Semiconductor Corp., Microchip Technology Inc. and Others.

– Jun 2018 – Texas Instruments launched HDC2080 capacitive-based sensor, which is an integrated humidity and temperature sensor that provides high-accuracy measurements in a small DFN package, with low power consumption. This capacitive-based sensor incorporates new combined digital features and a heating element, to disperse condensation and moisture.

Automotive Industry to Account for a Significant Share

– Human-machine interface technologies have witnessed a paradigm shift, owing to the increasing information interchange between a social and various systems in cars. This has resulted in a surge in demand for capacitive sensors, as they are deployed for the implementation of human-machine interface (HMI) applications, such as indoor illumination control, navigation control, etc.

– For instance, the Japanese government has proposed an ambitious strategy to be implemented during the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games – the introduction of a self-driving vehicle force to be used as Olympic transport.

– The automated vehicle will be nested with a position sensor, humidity sensor, temperature sensor, and capacitive sensor, among others. These sensors are used in the infotainment system, keyless entry system, 3D gesture, interior lighting control, etc. With the increase in global automotive penetration, the demand for these sensors, including the capacitive sensor will increase in the forecast period.

– For example, in the parking assistance system, these sensors can detect the presence of objects in the pathway of the reversing vehicle and can raise the alarm to warn the driver. These sensors also prevent collision with pedestrians while parking and the demand are expected to be continuing during the forecast period.

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2026 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Asia-Pacific to Grow Significantly During the Forecast Period

– The established electronics industry in Asia-Pacific and the adoption of innovative technologies have provided the regional organizations a competitive edge, in the market studied. Moreover, the region enjoys the presence of several major capacitive sensor vendors, such as Omron Corporation (Japan), and Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), among others.

– The increasing demand for consumer electronic products in the region is expected to further drive the market’s growth prospects. Talking about smartphones, the major smartphone manufacturers, like Samsung (South Korea), are using capacitive touch sensors for smartphones. According to Ericsson, the estimated number of smartphone subscriptions is the highest in Asia-Pacific, at about 2,077 million, during 2015-2017.

– Moreover, Japanese researchers are also exploring new applications apart from the traditional use in touchpads and tablets. For instance, research is being carried out to integrate capacitive touch sensors with the 1-micron size of nylon fibers for patient monitoring in the healthcare sector.

– The National Development and Reform Commission of China has also unveiled a three-year plan for the development of smart cars, which is anticipated to drive the demand for capacitive sensors in the region.

