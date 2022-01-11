Canon price for this 8-core super processor

Do you want to revise your setup and want to buy a new powerful processor? Hitek has undoubtedly found what you are looking for at a great price!

First class processor

The AMD RYZEN 7 processor is one of the best processors for desktop PCs for games in its category and has eight cores that are optimized for gaming platforms. This will allow you to run the latest video games regardless of the resolution and settings you choose.

The least we can say is that with this AMD RYZEN 7 processor you can enjoy your video games with optimal configurations, thanks to boost frequencies of up to 4.7 GHz², 36 MB cache and 16 threads.

Finally, you can take full advantage of your AMD processor thanks to the AMD utility that gives you real-time access to temperatures, fan speeds, CPU frequencies and core voltage.

In terms of price, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is available from 383.80 euros. Note that you can choose to pay in four monthly installments for an amount of 98.25 euros. If you are interested, we remind you that we have found a mouse-keyboard-headphone package for you at a reduced price!

Three good reasons to fall for it

First-class processor Rely on optimal configurations Monitor your processor components with ease.

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best offers available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce site pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.