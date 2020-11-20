CANON price for this 55 inch LG Nanocell 4K UHD HDR10 super LED TV

If you’re planning on changing your TV, here’s an offer you definitely shouldn’t miss. It is a 4K HDR10 LED TV from LG with Nanocell technology, so you are guaranteed to have excellent picture quality.

LG 55NANO79: an attractive price-performance ratio

Each manufacturer tries to stand out with a technology or functionality that the other does not have. Samsung has QLED panels, Philips has Ambilight for better immersion, and LG has nanocell technology. Good news, the 55NANO79 has the latter.

This model has a diagonal of 55 inches or about 139 cm with a 4K UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. In addition, it comes with HDR10 and HLG compatibility, so you get a high-contrast and detailed image.

In terms of connectivity, we have:

4 HDMI 2.0 ports, 1 composite video, 1 AV in, 1 optical digital audio out, 1 Ethernet port, 1 USB port

This TV also has its own operating system, in this case WebOS, which LG has adopted. You can therefore install many applications such as Netflix, Disney +, MyCanal or Prime Video. You should also know that it is compatible with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so that you can control it remotely by voice or from your smartphone. And if you don’t like WebOS, we have a great promotion for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K!

The LG 55NANO79 recently cost 649 euros, but up to and including November 30th it’s 589 euros!

Why succumb?

Exceptional image quality Possibility of installing SVOD applications Very good value for money

