Canon price for this 4K PC screen that plays TV

If you’re hesitating between a screen for your PC or a TV, look no further because Samsung has created the Smart Monitor M7, a screen that plays the TV game. The latter benefits from sales with a nice reduction.

Samsung Smart Monitor M7: Half screen, half TV

Samsung continues to innovate in many areas and the Smart Monitor M7 is a very good example. The brand has chosen to create a PC screen that also turns into a television, as it integrates TizenOS to access multimedia content like on the brand’s televisions. To connect, it has WiFi. You just have to give him access to your internet box to use all the features and applications (Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, Prime Video, etc.). It is also compatible with voice assistants, Bixby, Alexa and Google.

It also has mobile connectivity that allows you to stream content using the various built-in technologies (Tap View, Mirroring, AirPlay 2). And if you have a Samsung smartphone, you can connect it with or without a cable to turn it into a real Android PC with DEX mode.

This model has a diagonal of 32 inches with a 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels).

The price requires 349.99 euros instead of 399.99 euros. Otherwise, we also have another unconnected 4K model from LG, FreeSync compatible.

Why crack?

TizenOS and its apps4K resolutionAbility to use DEX mode

