Canon offers wireless headphones for these Sony WF-XB700

If you’re looking for AirPods wireless headphones but don’t want to break the bank, there are plenty of alternatives like the Sony WF-XB700 that is currently on sale.

Sony WF-XB700: good battery life

The Sony WF-XB700 are true wireless headphones with a very good battery life. The Japanese manufacturer announces no less than 18 hours of listening on a single charge and they are also compatible with fast charging. With just 10 minutes of charging time, you can gain another hour.

Ultra limited stock for our Halloween box!

🎃 Treat yourself to this Halloween 💀 with our limited special edition Horror 🕸! Receive a maximum of products with a market value of approx. € 75 for only € 34.99 (without subscription). Meet here

In terms of connectivity, the Sony WF-XB700 are equipped with bluetooth so you can easily connect multiple devices to enjoy them. You can even start your voice assistant with a single touch of a button.

If you are athletic you know they are IPX43 certified which means they are not afraid of water or even sweat.

They launched at a price of 150 euros and have just dropped to 76 euros, almost half the original price that you won’t find any better! When you’ve had enough of your cellphone’s photo quality, here’s a great plan for a Sony professional compact expert.

Why succumb to this offer?

AutonomyAudio qualityFast charging

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.