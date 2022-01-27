Canon offer for this smartphone with the Mi Band 5 connected bracelet

If you want to give a nice gift, here is a very good smartphone from Xiaomi, it is the Redmi Note 9 Pro that is currently on sale and as a bonus the Mi Band 5 connected bracelet is offered, a very good plan for a good one Equipment .

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: great autonomy with this mobile

Xiaomi’s Redmi range offers unbeatable value for money, but that’s not all, since smartphones are known for their great autonomy. Today we have a nice offer for the 3rd discount on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro in a pack version with the Mi Band 5 Connected Bracelet.

First of all, the Redmi Note 9 Pro has a beautiful 6.67-inch diagonal screen with a Full HD + resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels that offers a resolution of 395 dots per inch. So you can enjoy your films and series in good picture quality.

Now let’s go into its guts to see how it’s outfitted:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 G (8 cores, max. frequency 2.3 GHz) Graphics chip: Adreno 618 RAM: 6 GB Storage space: 128 GB expandable via microSD memory card

This Redmi Note 9 Pro is very versatile and allows you to use all applications and games.

On the photo side, it has a quad sensor on the back and a 16-megapixel sensor on the front:

64 megapixels, f/1.9, wide angle8 megapixels, f/2.2, ultra wide angle5 megapixels, f/2.4, macro2 megapixels, f/2.4, depth

In terms of autonomy, we have a 5020mAh battery compatible with 30W fast charging.

In addition, in this pack we have the famous connected bracelet Mi Band 5. The latter is a real health companion and will help you analyze your daily life and give you the time.

Regarding the price, the package goes from 349 to 199 euros for this 3rd discount. We also have a very nice promotion for the OnePlus Nord 2 with wireless headphones.

3 reasons for temptation

Big screenBig batteryThe Mi Band 5 as a bonus

