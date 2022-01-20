Canon offer for this excellent 4K drone, cheaper than Black Friday

If you missed the great deal during Black Friday on the Parrot Anafi 4K drone, it’s back for sale 2022 and even cheaper!

Parrot Anafi 4K: a great picture

Parrot is known for its high performance drones and the Anafi 4K is one of them. It’s very interesting because it’s super compact and therefore not very heavy, it shows 320 grams on the scales. Here are its dimensions:

folded: 224 x 67 x 65 mm unfolded: 175 x 240 x 65 mm

Just because it’s compact and light doesn’t mean it’s not robust, Parrot explains that it can perform in all conditions:

Temperature: from minus 10 degrees to 50 degrees Wind: up to 50 km/gust: up to 80 km/h

You don’t have to be afraid of filming because the stabilization is on 5 axes, 2 mechanical and 3 electronic.

Important point with drones, autonomy. It can last 25 minutes on a single charge. Also, it uses a USB-C port for charging.

As for the functions, it can automatically return to its starting point before the battery runs out. It has an assisted pilot mode that can be accessed through the FreeFlight app. That’s not all, if you want to try flying like indoors, FPV gives you that option too.

Started at a price of 799.99 euros, it is currently at 299.99 euros. And to control it remotely, we also have a good plan for the Xiaomi 11T super smartphone.

3 good reasons to succumb

4K Recording5-Axis StabilizationAutonomy

