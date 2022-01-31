Canon award for this 100Hz QLED TV perfect for console gaming

If you haven’t found that rare gem during the sale yet, here we have a new deal on the Samsung QE55Q80A, a 100Hz QLED TV that’s just perfect for your living room and even more so if you have a gaming console.

Samsung QE55Q80A: a 100Hz QLED TV for gaming

The Samsung QE55Q80A is therefore a TV equipped with the brand’s QLED technology. It displays a nice diagonal of 55 inches or approximately 138 cm with a 4K UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. Add to that Quantum HDR 1500 compatibility (HDR10, HLG, HDR10+) so you get a very detailed image thanks to a great contrast ratio and very good brightness. In addition, it also has a refresh rate of 100 Hz, which means that you have a smooth picture, which is noticeable if you have a gaming console. Everything is managed by the Quantum Processor 4K processor.

On the sound side, it has many technologies to perfectly immerse yourself in movies, series and games:

Active Voice Amplifier, to hear dialogue better Adaptive Sound+, to optimize the sound for the roomObject Tracking Sound, for super scene trackingQ-Symphony, for users with a Samsung Soundbar

The latter also has an ultra-thin design of just 25mm, making it a very beautiful device.

Samsung has opted for its own operating system, namely Tizen OS. We like it or we definitely don’t like it, it allows you to install many applications such as Netflix, Disney +, MyCanal, Prime Video, YouTube, Spotify, Molotov and many others for even more content.

Regarding the price, it currently stands at 849.99 euros, while its price is more than 990 euros. We also have a good plan for a smaller Xiaomi model under 300 euros.

3 reasons to crack

For the image quality For the refresh rate of 100 Hz For the many on-board technologies

