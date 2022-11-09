Cannot Send Audio Messages At This Time iOS 16

Sending voice messages remains to be cool for a lot of customers. For iPhone customers, Apple made it straightforward to ship audio messages with the assistance of iOS 16 replace. Nonetheless, the method has been modified with iOS 16 to ship voice notes on iPhone, however many individuals discovered it cool in comparison with earlier updates. Sadly, many customers are reporting can’t ship audio messages presently, iOS 16.

We’ve got seen Twitter and Google Traits flooded with complaints and options to repair can’t ship audio messages presently, iOS 16. Even some Reddit customers drop the report relating to the iMessage voice message not engaged on iOS 16 on iPhone. Since we noticed dozens of individuals complaining about the identical situation, we’ve come that can assist you repair the issue.

The way to Repair Can not Ship Audio Messages At This Time iOS 16

Methodology 1: Ship Voice Message Methodology

Many customers should know a brand new methodology to ship audio messages on iOS 16. So, you need to know the method first. To ship the audio message on iOS 16, the person ought to go to the Chat dialog, scroll beneath the bar and hit the audio image contained in the blue bubble. Then, file the audio, and ship the voice observe as regular. It could assist in case you tapped on the seen pink microphone to file the message hands-free. After that, press the sq. on the display screen to finish the recording after which play it again or ship it to the opposite individual.

Methodology 2: Verify iMessage Allow Choice

Whereas attempting to ship the audio message to the person in iMessage, in case you can’t ship an audio message at this iOS 16 error, it’s essential make sure that the iMessage choice is enabled. To verify or assist, go to Settings > Messages > flip toggle on subsequent to iMessage. Additionally, guarantee you’ve set the right e-mail or telephone quantity within the Ship & Obtain part.

Methodology 3: Flip Off Sound Recognition

Generally, the Sound Recognition function conflicts with the Audio Sending message function on iOS 16. Therefore, it might be higher to show this feature off by heading to Settings > Accessibility > Sound Recognition> and turning it off.

Methodology 4: Verify For The Replace

It’s been greater than two months since iOS 16 landed. Apple has additionally launched extra iOS 16 upgrades within the final two months. When you can’t be capable of ship an audio message presently on iOS 16, you too can verify for the brand new iOS 16 replace. At present, Apple’s new iOS 16.2 replace is out there to obtain. So it’s essential go to Settings > Normal > Software program Replace, set up the newest replace, and eliminate the problem.

Suggestions

Did you strive the above strategies? Which methodology labored for you? Have you learnt some other strategy to repair the voice message not sending situation on iOS 16, do share it with us within the remark part.

Associated