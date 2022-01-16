Cannibalism, suspense and wildness: “Yellowjackets” is the series of the moment in the USA

It’s a horror story and a teen drama. It begins with a plane crash in a remote part of Canada.

It’s called “Yellowjackets” and is the series of the hour in the USA. It premiered on Showtime in November and there is no premiere date in Portugal yet. In fact, it is not known which TV station or streaming platform will be able to broadcast the production. But this project is worth keeping an eye on.

Described as a mixture of “Lost” and “Lord of the Flies”, among other things, it was highly praised by critics. Rotten Tomatoes, the site that collects reviews from the trade press, has 100% positive reviews. Nobody speaks badly about this series. On the IMDb portal, it has an 8.1 rating on a scale of zero to ten.

There are ten episodes in total, created and produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (two of the writers who worked on Narcos and Narcos: Mexico). The story takes place between 1996 and today. Follow the Yellowjackets, one of the top New Jersey state high school girls soccer teams.

While en route to a championship game in Seattle, their plane crashes somewhere in a remote and rural part of Ontario, Canada. The girls are held there for 19 long months until they are rescued – this is the 1996 timeline.

The normal fight between teenagers turns into a struggle for survival and a wild lifestyle. The natural competition between peers goes insane, with acts of war, animalistic rituals, black magic and cannibalism.

Those who survived are the protagonists of the 2021 timeline. They are four middle-aged women who have become the target of curiosity and fascination, especially now that the 25th anniversary of the plane crash is being celebrated. But they lead normal suburban lives.

The big question is: What finally happened in this forest? The former teammates made a pact not to tell anyone, but now they’re receiving letters from someone who promises to reveal their secrets. And then a murder happens.

The search for the truth becomes the most exciting element of the story, several critics point out. This is an intriguing, compelling and mysterious story that blends elements of horror, suspense and teen drama. But in the present moment of history, there is also a midlife crisis.

The diverse characters, rich and dense (especially the older versions), are also highly praised. The cast includes names such as Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nélisse, Christina Ricci, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Samantha Hanratty.

Yellowjackets’ storyline unfolds against a ’90s music soundtrack, which is also one of the show’s strengths. It’s a story that also deals with the fear and anger of Generation X, which materializes in both psychological and violent ways.

While you await the possible premiere of Yellowjackets in Portugal, click on the gallery for more news from TV and streaming platforms.