Cannes Film reveals that Celine Dion’s romance began at the age of 12

The standing ovations lasted more than five minutes and despite the praise, the critics could not hide their astonishment at what they had just seen. Among several scenes, they saw a 57-year-old actress who played a five-year-old Celine Dion.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” describes a journalist for the New York Times. “As a cinematic presence, the young Aline looks less like the main character, but more like a person Vera Farmiga wants to terrorize in the next chapter of ‘The Evocation’.”

Although not taking the singer’s name, the French film did not escape the story that exactly corresponds to the life of the Canadian artist. “A fictional work freely inspired by the life of Celine Dion,” proclaims the film with Aline Dieu as the main character, played by the director Valérie Lemercier herself.

One of the most talked about scenes is exactly the one seen in the trailer, which revisits Dion’s first audition for René Angelil, the producer who she met and who was to accompany her throughout her career – and her life as a husband .

In it, Lemercier appears transfigured, in a strange attempt to characterize her as a very young Celine Dion. “Aline was really weird,” reveals “Vulture” reviewer Rachel Handler, who described the film and its “horror moments” as “bizarre pleasure”.

“The picture of a 57-year-old actress who plays a 12-year-old Celine Dion should be engraved on the facade of the Palais de Cannes,” wrote Richard Lawson of “Vanity Fair”.

Despite the lack of blessings from the 53-year-old artist, the film is full of original themes and even recreates the Oscar conquest that the interpretation of “My Heart Will Go On” from the “Titanic” soundtrack delivers.

Except for the name, everything fits the incredible life of the singer, who has impressed audiences with her voice since childhood. And one of the stories that breathe life into the film is precisely the controversial romance between Dion and René Angelil, 26 years his senior.

The two met at an audition in 1980 guaranteed by Celine’s brother, who sent a recording of his sister’s voice to a name he found on a Ginette Reno record. Angélil, 38, agreed to meet the young woman in the Quebec studio.

“He started to cry while singing. I realized that I had done a good job, ”she recalled in an interview of her first meeting with who would become her greatest supporter and eventually husband.

Angélil’s confidence in Dion’s talent was so strong that the producer did not hesitate to mortgage the house to pay for the release of his first album “La Voix Du Bon Dieu”. The album peaked in sales in the Canadian region and served as the start of a unique career.

Dion and Angelil still young

The close relationship only became romantic, according to the singer, when he was 19 years old when they went out on their first romantic date. In contrast, Dion’s mother, who is said to have actively tried to sabotage the relationship – a topic that is also addressed in the film.

“It was very difficult for her. When I told her I had feelings for René, she tried everything to kill him and change my mind. At first I was frustrated and angry, but then she tried to make me realize that he was a man with two marriages, three children … But the feeling was so strong that the rest of the family fell in love with him too, and it was her remained without an alternative. . “

The embarrassment of publicly entering into a relationship with a man 26 years older than him disappeared during the release of “The Color of My Love,” where in the notes the singer added a special thank you to the man who always believed in his potential. “I was scared of what people might think, but when you’re in love you want to announce it and shout it out to the world.”

At this point they were already engaged. The luxury wedding that brought the country to a standstill took place with a ceremony at Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica in 1994 – and was televised live. She was 26 years old, he was 52.

While his career went on unstoppably, with winning the 1991 Grammy for Beauty and the Monster and the 1997 Oscars, private life was a bit more hectic. The couple wanted to have children, but could not. And after a miscarriage, Angelil was diagnosed with throat cancer.

Dion made an ungrateful decision: she decided to put her career aside and devote herself to caring for her husband’s fragile health.

Angélil recovered and declared victory over cancer in 2000. The couple renewed their vows in a Byzantine ceremony honoring the producer’s ancestors – and celebrated the birth of their first child, René-Charles, in 2001 after many years of fertility treatment.

Dion was ready to return to the world and the world was ready to receive her. After setting a new record, she announced a stage residence at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas – and was selected as an artist for the Super Bowl opening show in 2003.

Angélil and Dion wanted a larger family and continued treatments until they became parents to twins in 2010, the result of in vitro fertilization, Nelson and Eddy.

“My greatest reward are my children. Anyone who is never a mother does not know what is wrong with them and what it means. It gives real meaning to your life, it is the most important work. I want to know if people like me as a singer or not, they can find other singers for themselves. But no mother can be a better mother to my children than me. “

When everything seemed to be going well, bad news: Angelil’s cancer had returned. During an operation to remove a new tumor, the artist’s husband was weakened. Dion tried to make up for her illness by performing in Las Vegas, where she returned after a year off. It was’nt easy.

At Angelil’s funeral with his three children

“I didn’t want to be here, I don’t need that. Don’t get me wrong, I like to sing for people, but I have priorities, ”the singer recalled at the time. Angelil was one of those who motivated her to stay active. “I’ve made all my griefs last year. I think I’m fine now. If you hit me hit me But at the moment it is my job to tell my husband that we are fine. “

His condition worsened and he would eventually die in 2017. “I think I’ll mourn for the rest of my life,” Dion recalled the year he died. “Rene has been preparing me for life since I was 12 years old. I’ve never met another man in my life, I’ve never kissed another man. “