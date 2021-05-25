Canned Preserved Food Market Expanding at a CAGR of 6.40%

The rapid increase in working population in emerging economies has fueled the demand for readymade food products in Asia Pacific and Latin America considerably. People, nowadays, have no time to cook, which has resulted in an increased reliance on canned preserved food, as they are rich in nutrients and do not require cooking. The escalating disposable income of consumers is also adding significantly to the rising demand for canned preserved food in these regions.

The canned preserved food market in Asia Pacific and Latin America, stood at US$24.4 bn in 2014. Expanding at a CAGR of 6.40% during the period from 2015 to 2021, it is expected to reach US$38.1 bn by the end of the forecast period.

Canned Fish to Witness Strongest Demand in Overall Market

Canned meat, canned fish, canned fruits, and canned vegetables are the key canned food products available in Asia pacific and Latin America. With a share of more than 30%, canned fish led the overall market in 2014. However, in Asia Pacific the demand for canned meat was higher than other while in Latin America, canned fish registered the strongest demand in the same year.

Over the coming years, the canned fish segment is likely to retain its position in the overall market. The health benefits associated with the consumption of canned fish, such as increased protein intake, is expected to keep its demand high in the near future. Canned fish, especially tuna fish, provides a massive amount of amino acids essential for the proper functioning of the brain and for maintaining a healthy hormonal balance. It is also a rich source of omega 3 fatty acids that helps in strengthening the cardiovascular systems in humans. The high consumption of canned fish in Brazil, Chile, China, and India is also projected to add significantly to its growing demand in the near future.

Asia Pacific Reports Higher Consumption of Canned Preserved Food than Latin America

Between Latin America and Asia Pacific, canned preserved food reports a greater consumption in Asia Pacific. The growing influence of Western culture in dietary habits of consumers has influenced the demand for canned preserved food positively in this region. The rising awareness regarding the health benefits offered by canned food, together with the increasing disposable income of consumers, is also boosting the adoption of these products significantly in Asia Pacific. During the period from 2015 to 2021, this regional market is likely to retain its position with a rise in the revenue at a CAGR of 6.90%.

Latin America is also expected to witness a steady rise in the demand for canned preserved food on account of the changing lifestyles of people in this region. Analysts project the market for canned preserved food in Latin America to expand at a CAGR of 5.30% between 2015 and 2021.

Dole Food Company Inc., BRF S.A., Pinnacle Foods Inc., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., ConAgra Foods Inc., B&G Food Holdings Corp., MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd., H.J. Heinz Co., and DelMonte Pacific Ltd. are the key producers of canned preserved food in Asia Pacific and Latin America.