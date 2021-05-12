Canned Mushroom Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) 2021 to See Major Growth in Revenue, Leading Players – Giorgio Fresh Co.; Greenyard; Prochamp; OKECHAMP SA

For building a wonderful Canned Mushroom Market research report, a combination of principal aspects such as highest level of spirit, practical solutions, dedicated research and analysis, innovation, talent solutions, integrated approaches, most advanced technology and commitment plays a key role. Hence, while generating this global market report for a client, all of these are firmly followed.

The attention on the overwhelming players B&G FOODS NORTH AMERICA, INC.; Giorgio Fresh Co.; Greenyard; Prochamp; OKECHAMP SA; RIBEREBRO INTEGRAL, S.A. U.; The Mushroom Company; Monterey Mushrooms, Inc.; Monaghan Mushrooms; Muniraj Mushroom Farm; Dhruv Agro; tba.net.in; Fujian Zishan Group Co., Ltd.; Wegmans Food Markets; Roland Foods, LLC; Edward & Sons Trading Co.; PARKnSHOP.com Online Store; Hansal International; Fresh Food Co.,Ltd; Vidya Sagar Food Pvt Ltd.; Korona Mushroom Union.; Holyland Marketing Private Limited; Best Foods Industry (Tianjin) Co.,Ltd; SpainGulfood and Jutai Foods Group Limited among others.

Global canned mushroom market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.55% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased demand for canned nutritional foods that can be consumed for a longer period of time after their production.

Canned mushroom are mushroom food products are produced from fresh mushrooms that are washed, shaved and packed in a liquid substance mixed with water content, salt and other preservatives. This mixture is packed in a tin-based container that is heat sealed to preserve the food content. This product is useful for longer logistic services. This method also provides longer shelf-life promoting greater reach of the product.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Significant changes in the lifestyles of individuals resulting in greater consumption of mushroom; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising incidences of obesity, cardiac disorders cholesterol, diabetes is also expected to foster growth of the market due to the nutritional contents of mushrooms

Increased demand for consumer-friendly packed goods is also expected to foster growth in the market

Presence of alternative mushroom variants is expected to restrict the adoption rate of these products

Concerns regarding health disadvantages associated with preservatives; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Conducts Overall CANNED MUSHROOM Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Product (Button Mushroom, Shiitake Mushroom, Oyster Mushroom, Crimino, Morel, Others),

End-Users (Households, Restaurants & Hotels, Schools & Institutions, Others)

The CANNED MUSHROOM report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, New Tiger International Inc announced that they had purchased a USD 4.75 million industrial building located in New York, United States. The 33,500 square foot facility will expand their distribution and processing capacity for a variety of mushroom products.

In April 2016, Greenyard announced that they had completed the acquisition of Lutèce Holding BV. This acquisition will complement the existing canned mushroom portfolio of Greenyard by expanding the facilities available with Lutèce, proving to be a positive influence on the market share of the company.

