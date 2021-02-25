Cannabis Testing Services Market 2021 , Top-Vendor And Industry Analysis – Anandia Labs, Anresco, Digipath etc.

Cannabis Testing Services Market 2021

Key Players

Anandia Labs

Anresco

CW Analytical Laboratories

CannaSafe Analytics

Digipath

EVIO

Phytovista Laboratories

Steep Hill

Pure Analytics

Eirlab

SC Labs

Cannabis Testing Services Market: Segmentation

By Service

Potency Testing

Pesticide Testing

Heavy Metal Testing

Genetic Testing

By End-User

Cannabis Drug Manufacturers

Cannabis Cultivators

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021 to 2029

Regional Segmentation:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

(The US, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

(Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

(Brazil and Rest of Latin America.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Regional Overview

The U.S. to Spearhead North America’s Cannabis Testing Services Market Growth

The U.S. .cannabis testing services market is currently dominating the North American market and is projected to maintain its dominance, owing to the legalization of cannabis. According to the governing 2019 report, 11 states have legalized marijuana for recreational use, and 22 states have legalized medical use in the country. In addition, rising numbers of research labs and growing marijuana cultivators add fuel to the market growth. For instance, in December 2019, Eurofins Scientific collaborated with the U.S.-based bioanalytical research business, Medicinal Genomics Corp. (MGC), to launch the next-generation single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) tablet. It would be of interest to advanced genotyping, reproduction, and pathogen research of cannabis.

The need for scientific testing of cannabis has risen in recent years to ensure its safety before human use, as medicinal cannabis is being legalized in this country. According to market experts, there are reportedly 250 cannabis research laboratories in the U.S. These developments are reflective of anticipated increases in demand in the near future for analytical instrumentation, applications, and cannabis research services. Furthermore, stringent regulatory needs executed by authorities to safeguard superior quality products will propel the market growth.

The analysis objectives of the report are:

To equitably share in-depth info regarding the crucial elements impacting the increase of industry (growth capacity, chances, drivers and industry specific challenge and risks).

To know the Cannabis Testing Services Market by pinpointing its many sub segments.

To profile the important players and analyze their growth plans.

To endeavor the amount and value of the Cannabis Testing Services Market sub-markets, depending on key regions (various vital states).

To analyze the Global Cannabis Testing Services Market concerning growth trends, prospects and also their participation in the entire sector.

To examine and study the Global Cannabis Testing Services Market size (volume and value) form the company, essential regions/countries, products and applications, background information and also predictions.

Primary worldwide Global Cannabis Testing Services Market manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyze the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for the next coming years.

To examine competitive progress such as expansions, arrangements, new product launches and acquisitions on the market.

