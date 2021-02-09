Cannabis Seeds Market Segmentation, Parameters, ongoing demand And Forecast Research Report Forecast 2021-2028 | Seed Cellar, HUMBOLDT SEED COMPANY, BARNEY’S FARM

This report on the global Cannabis Seeds market gives a thorough study that is primarily focused on top players and their business stratergies, geographical extent, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. It segregates useful and relevant market information as per the business needs of players. Readers are provided with validated and revalidated market forecast figures such as CAGR, Cannabis Seeds market revenue, production, consumption, and market share. For Instance Market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis and research methodology are the key topics in which the market report is divided. The Cannabis Seeds market report comprises of several market dynamics and estimations of the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors.

Global cannabis seeds market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 14.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 723.77 million by 2027. Highly legalized region and demand for the cannabis seeds are high hence revenue generation is also high which is helping the market to grow in the region.

The major players who are leading the market throughout the globe are:

Seed Cellar,

HUMBOLDT SEED COMPANY

BARNEY’S FARM

CANNABIS SEEDS USA

Dinafem Seeds

Tropical Seeds Co

Sweet Seeds

Serious Seeds

DNA Genetics

COVID – 19 scenario analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a humanitarian as well as economic crisis, creating strain on the society and affecting millions of people and businesses

Healthcare organizations are already working in battle mode, preparing new plans to respond growing COVID-19 patients, right from sourcing rapid diagnosing kits to sufficient PPE kits for workers

Industry closures and people are asked to stay in their homes which has cause taken a huge toll in terms of money and economic growth

Over 4 million people affected globally, with 300 thousand losing their lives due to SARS-CoV-2

Cannabis Seeds Market Segmentation:

By Seed Type (Regular Seeds, Feminized Seeds and Autoflowering Seeds)

By Strain (Indica, Hybrid and Sativa), Compound (THC Dominant, CBD Dominant and Balanced THC & CBD), Category (Inorganic and organic)

By Distribution Channel (Store Based Retailing and Online/E-Commerce Retailing)

By Type of Vendors (Resellers, Breeders and Seeds Manufacturing Companies)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT:-

Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the Cannabis Seeds market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the Cannabis Seeds market based on production and revenue.

Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets to which the research study relates. Prices and key players in addition to production and consumption in each regional market are discussed.

Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the Cannabis Seeds market.

Market Segments: This part of the report discusses about product type and application segments of the Cannabis Seeds market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.

Research Methodology: This section discusses about the research methodology and approach used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.

Some of the key questions answered in these Cannabis Seeds Market report:

What will the Cannabis Seeds market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Cannabis Seeds market?

What was the size of the emerging Cannabis Seeds market by value in 2021?

What will be the size of the emerging Cannabis Seeds market in 2027?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Cannabis Seeds market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Cannabis Seeds market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Cannabis Seeds market?

What are the Cannabis Seeds market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Cannabis Seeds Industry?

Competitive Landscape and Cannabis Seeds Market Share Analysis

The country section of the cannabis seeds market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Some of the major players operating in the cannabis seeds market are Seed Cellar, HUMBOLDT SEED COMPANY, BARNEY’S FARM, CANNABIS SEEDS USA, Dinafem Seeds, Tropical Seeds Co., Sweet Seeds, Serious Seeds, DNA Genetics, Sensi Seeds, Green House Seed Co., I Love Growing Marijuana, Pyramid Seeds, Seeds For Me, DeliciousSeeds, Christiania Seeds, Nymera, T.H.Seeds, Royal Queen Seeds, Dutch Passion, Paradise Seeds B.V., Amsterdammarijuanaseeds, and Crop King Seeds among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

For instance,

In June 2020, Sensi Seeds have attended the exhibition based on ‘We Are Mary Jane: Women of Cannabis’ handled at the hemp museum in Amsterdam. The company has majorly focused in the cannabis improvement of all of its products in a cornerstone. This recognition has aided the company to build trust among stakeholders and increase its brand awareness.

In July 2018, Royal Queen Seeds have secured first place in Highlife Cup by storm award ceremony. The contribution in cannabis strain and product development to deliver the best quality seeds to their customers shows dedication of the Royal Queen Seeds. The recognition has helped the company towards their brand visibility among consumers.

Significant Highlights of the Report:

A detailed look at the Industry

Changing business trends in the global Drugs for Cannabis Seeds market

A concurrent evaluation of multiple parameters is necessary in diagnosing the occurrence of Cannabis Seeds Market.

Detailed market bifurcation analysis at different level such as type, application, end-user, regions/countries

Historical and forecast size of the market in terms of revenue (USD Million)

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

Competitive landscape and player positioning analysis for the market

Global Cannabis Seeds Market Scope and Market Size

Global cannabis seeds market is categorized into seed type, strain, compound, category, distribution channel, type of vendors. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of seed type, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into regular seeds, feminized seeds and autoflowering seeds. In 2020, regular seeds segment is dominating the market as majority of the companies are manufacturing regular seeds and also they don’t require many efforts and are easy to grow.

On the basis of strain, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into indica, hybrid and sativa. In 2020, indica segment is dominating the market as the majority of the manufacturers have strains of indica and it is preferred more by people. However, the hybrid segment may grow in future as people and manufacturers are giving preference to the genetically modified stains.

On the basis of compound, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into THC dominant, CBD dominant and balanced THC & CBD. In 2020, the THC segment is dominating because THC is the psychoactive element of cannabis and it is highly required for medicinal purposes.

On the basis of category, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into inorganic and organic. In 2020, inorganic segment is dominating as inorganic agriculture is increasing but in future the organic segment is set to increase as people are shifting towards organic products and also inorganic farming makes use of chemicals which may not be good for health.

Cannabis Seeds Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

