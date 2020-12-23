Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market Strategy and Forecast to 2027 – Top Companies Tilray, Cardiol Therapeutics, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Cure Pharmaceutical

The use of cannabis in pharmaceuticals is estimated to transform the medical industry due to the properties of cannabis. The use of two components, such as CBD and THC have medicinal properties, which have been proved to treat health conditions such as epilepsy, schizophrenia, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, migraines. At present, across the world, more than 400 active and completed clinical trials are performed for cannabis-based medicinal products.

The cannabis pharmaceuticals market is anticipated to grow due to some driving factors, including the legalization of cannabis for medical applications, and increasing research and development for medical cannabis. The market is expected to have vital growth opportunities due to the growing adoption of cannabis for medical applications in Asian and Middle East countries, and rising product development by the pharmaceutical players.

The cannabis pharmaceuticals market is segmented on the basis of product, and distribution channel. Based on product, the market is segmented as epidiolex, and sativex. And based on distribution channel, the market is divided as hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Cannabis pharmaceuticals market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The cannabis pharmaceuticals market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting cannabis pharmaceuticals market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Cannabis pharmaceuticals market in these regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market – By Product

1.3.2 Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market – By Distribution Channel

1.3.3 Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. CANNABIS PHARMACEUTICALS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. CANNABIS PHARMACEUTICALS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

