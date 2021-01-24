Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market Key Vendors, New market initiatives, Global presence Brand Positioning and Insights

Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market research report delivers a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world. Report provides is a professional inclusive study on the current state for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry like market trends, size, share, growth estimates are mentioned in the report.

The use of cannabis in pharmaceuticals is estimated to transform the medical industry due to the properties of cannabis. The use of two components, such as CBD and THC have medicinal properties, which have been proved to treat health conditions such as epilepsy, schizophrenia, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, migraines. At present, across the world, more than 400 active and completed clinical trials are performed for cannabis-based medicinal products.

Competitive Landscape Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market:

Abbvie Inc.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc.

GW Pharmaceuticals

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Tilray

Cardiol Therapeutics

Cure Pharmaceutical

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Solvay Pharmaceuticals (Abbott)

Indevus Pharmaceuticals

The cannabis pharmaceuticals market is segmented on the basis of product, and distribution channel. Based on product, the market is segmented as epidiolex, and sativex. And based on distribution channel, the market is divided as hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies.

The report specifically highlights the Cannabis Pharmaceuticals market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

