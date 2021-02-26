Cannabis Market Study Based on Shares, Current Opportunities with Future Growth Scenario by 2028| O.penVAPE Shop., The Cronos Group, Tilray, Marley Natural

Global Cannabis Market Report Covers Market Statistics, Latest Trends Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

Cannabis Market research report is the high quality report having in-depth market research studies. This market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client’s needs to extract tangible results. It helps businesses obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Businesses can achieve practical and enduring results which are driven by accurate and timely research. It enables clients to take strategic decisions and accomplish growth objectives. By leveraging the global experience of industry analysts, consultants and domain experts, global report has been prepared and delivered with excellence.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here-O.penVAPE Shop., The Cronos Group, Tilray, Marley Natural, Aurora Cannabis, Cara Therapeutics, ARUMA LABS HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED, Medcan Australia, Sundial Growers Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, The Scotts Company LLC, Aphria Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc., Cannatrek, SpeedWeed, GW Pharmaceuticals plc., Harborside Health Center, Steep Hill, Inc., CBD Einstein., Weedmaps, Zenabis Global Ltd. GCH, Inc. among other domestic and global players.

Cannabis market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 34.7% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing number of medicinal applications of cannabis and the increasing legalization of cannabis has been directly impacting the growth of cannabis market.

Cannabis is a plant, people use dried leaves, seed oil, and other parts of the cannabis plant for recreational and medicinal purposes. It can be a happy outcome and can alleviate the symptoms of various conditions, such as chronic pain. Some of the cannabis ingredients work mentally (they change the mind), but some do not. The strength and balance of the ingredients vary, depending on how the producer grows and how the plant works. Cannabis-based products come from dried flower buds, leaves, stems, and seeds of the cannabis sativa (hemp) plant. The legal status of medical and recreational cannabis varies from state to state. People considering buying or using cannabis should first consider whether it is legal in their case.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Conducts Overall CANNABIS Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Product Type (Buds, Oil, Tinctures, Others),

Usage (Medical, Recreational),

Crop Variety (Cannabis Indica, Cannabis Sativa, Others),

Distribution Channel (Physical, Digital, Others)

The countries covered in the cannabis market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2019, SLANG Worldwide Inc. announced the launch of its new product line, RESERVE; in California market that is an extension of O.penVAPE brand. The company became best-selling cannabis brand in the United States due to the launch of this product.

In February 2018, MedReleaf Corp. launched its product San Rafael ’71, the first adult-use recreational brand. This product is designed for the people who are aware of the cannabis products and their effects.

In May 2018, Aurora Cannabis launched new cannabis product line, Aurora Frost. The new product line belongs to the category of dried cannabis that has 35% THC content.

