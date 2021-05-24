Cannabis Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions, Business Opportunities, Segments and Industry Forecast By 2027

MedReleaf’s high-yield cultivation is expected to enhance productivity further and reduce costs across the combined entity’s facilities and widespread distribution channels in Canada and internationally will help the two companies have established distribution agreements in Canada. Additionally, the organizations have a rapidly growing international footprint through a chain of in-country sales and distribution capabilities and supply and licensing contracts in five continents, including countries such as Germany, Italy, Brazil, and Australia. Both companies are actively involved in initiatives to develop their international activities further.

Summary of the Report:

The Global Cannabis Market is projected to witness a significant increase in the revenue generation and is expected to register a CAGR of 24.6 % in the forecast period of 2019-2027. The report further segments the Cannabis industry into types of products offered by the market and application spectrum. The report is a comprehensive guide to gain insightful information about market dynamics, current and emerging trends, product portfolio, growth prospects, competitive landscape, and consumer behavior. The report also offers insights to help readers formulate strategic investment and business expansion plans.

The report also takes into consideration the effect of the different restrictions imposed in different regions on the Cannabis industry and its key segments. It also offers a current and future impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall Cannabis market.

Key players in the Cannabis market include Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis Inc., Tikun Olam, Cannabis Science Inc., Aphria Inc., Maricann Group Inc., Tilray Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc., Medical Marijuana, Inc., STENOCARE, Cronos Group Inc., Terra Tech Corp., and MedMen, among others.

The global Cannabis market report analyzes the current trends of the market, along with the barriers expected to rise during the forecast estimation for 2020-2027. The report offers the growth spectrum of the key companies and utilizes the key statistical tools for the evaluation of the various elements of the industry to offer an accurate growth forecast.

