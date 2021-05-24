Cannabis Market Insights, Outlook, Opportunity, Overview, Segmentations and Forecasts Research Report 2027 The Global Cannabis Market is projected to reach USD 48.29 billion in 2027.

The Cannabis market is further segmented in terms of applications, end-user, end-use, geographic presence, by-products as well as services. In addition, the subject matter experts evaluating the industry provide an all-inclusive category-specific industry outlook. A comprehensive collection of data on major companies occupying a strong foothold in the industry adds immense value to the overall research. The assessment of the wining strategies followed by these companies can help business owners not only strategize but also execute business operations by referring the statistics about competitor analysis. Careful assessment of the industry analysis across different regions along with vital information on the market size, share and growth rate makes this report a wonderful resource for business evangelists.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Cannabis Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/98

Geographically, North America, especially the United States and Canada, dominates the market. The recent legalization of marijuana taken place in the North America segment for medical purposes has been a significant driver of marijuana market growth. Other major sections include Europe (Germany, Italy, France, the Netherlands, and Spain), Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Improving lungs capacity, fighting cancer, helping in weight reduction, treating as an antidepressant, and alleviating anxiety, among others are some of the benefits that can be incubated from cannabis, and have been crucial supporting factors for the market growth.

Key players in the market include Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis Inc., Tikun Olam, Cannabis Science Inc., Aphria Inc., Maricann Group Inc., Tilray Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc., Medical Marijuana, Inc., STENOCARE, Cronos Group Inc., Terra Tech Corp., and MedMen, among others.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Flower

Concentrates

Others

Compound Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Tetrahydrocannabinol

Cannabidiol (CBD)

Balanced THC & CBD

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Medical

Pain Management

Neurological Health Management

Mental Health Management

Others

Recreational

Others

Subject matter experts conducting the study also take a closer look at the products at their development stage and in the pipeline to help business owners conclude on the business strategies that can lower their cost and promise great returns or profits. Strong emphasis on new launches, acquisition and mergers, collaboration, import and export status and supply chain management empowers the business evangelists, manufacturers and business owners build a robust strategy when it comes to making an investment.

Industry experts conducting the study further estimate the potential of the Cannabis industry. Such information is important for firms looking to launch an innovative service or product on the market. Industry experts have measured the total volume of the given market. Researchers have calculated the industry in terms of sales by the competitors and end-user – customers. Data on the entire size of the Cannabis market for a particular product or a service for the forecast period, 2020 to 2027 covered in the report makes it valuable. This information reveals the upper limit of the Cannabis industry for a specific product or service.

