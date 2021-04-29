Cannabis Market: Global Key Factors, Size, Growth, Outlook, Overview and Competitive Analysis

The Cannabis Market report makes available the basic information about industry, definition, classification, application, industry chain structure, industry overview, and international market analysis. As per this report, the market is expected to grow at a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2021-2026. This market document provides the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. It also gives widespread study about different market segments and regions. The Cannabis Market underlines the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape with the help of SWOT analysis.

Request for FREE Sample Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1790740

Leading players profiled in this report include the following:

Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada)

MedMen (US)

Terra Tech Corp. (US)

Aphria Inc. (Canada)

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (Canada)

The Cronos Group (Canada)

Medical Marijuana Inc. (US)

Stenocare (Denmark)

Tikun Olam (Israel)

Organigrams Holding Inc. (Canada)

Cresco Labs (US)

Maricann Group Inc. (Canada)

Indiva (Canada)

Hexo Corp. (Canada)

Ecofibre Limited (Australia)

Curaleaf Holdings (US)

Harvest Health and Recreation (US)

Green Thumb Industries (US)

TerrAscend (Canada)

An excellent Cannabis Market report describes complete market analysis with inputs from industry experts. While formulating this global market document, the following aspects are kept into view and include market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The world-class Cannabis Market research analysis brings together a vast marketplace clearly into the focus. The research studies of the Cannabis Market report help evaluate several important parameters that can be mentioned as an investment in a rising market, the success of a new product, and expansion of market share.

According to MarketsandMarkets, the cannabis market is estimated to be valued at USD 20.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 90.4 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 28.0 %, in terms of value. The market is primarily driven by factors such as growing medical applications of cannabis and increasing legalization of cannabis and rise in social acceptance of marijuana. North America accounted for the largest market share in the cannabis market owing to the increasing legalization of cannabis for both medical and recreational purposes across the region. However, one of the restraining factors in the growth of cannabis market is complex regulatory structure to produce and use cannabis.

Reasons to buy this report

To get a comprehensive overview of the cannabis market

To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolio details, and the key strategies adopted by them

To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the cannabis market is flourishing

“By application, the recreational segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the recreational segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. This segment is rapidly growing as it is highly demanded and consumed by the consumers. Also, high demand for recreational cannabis can translate into larger market if it gets legalized across various regions.

“By compound, the THC-dominant segment is estimated to account for the largest share.”

The THC-dominant segment of the cannabis is dominating the market. The dominance of this segment is majorly attributed to the fact that THC is the psychoactive substance in cannabis products that is responsible for the high. It also provides important medical benefits and is effective in relieving nausea, appetite loss, and insomnia.

“The Europe region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study, due to the increasing legalization of medical cannabis in the region. Also, the healthcare system present in several European countries covers the health expenditure of most patients in this region, further contributing to the growth of cannabis market.

The cannabis market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include North America, South America, Europe, and RoW (Israel and Australia).

Break-up of Primaries

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 25% and Tier 3 – 35%

– 40%, – 25% and Tier 3 – 35% By Designation: Manager- 35%,CXOs– 40%, and Executives – 25%

Manager- 35%,CXOs– 40%, and Executives – 25% By Region: North America- 40%, Asia Pacific – 25%, Europe – 15%, and South America & Africa – 20%

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1790740

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.

Contact Us:

Call : + 1 888 391 5441

Email ID: sales@reportsandreports.com