Cannabis Infused Products Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions : Edition 2021-2026 | MarketDigits

Cannabis infused products market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. MarketDigits analyses the market to witness the growth at an annual pace of 22.0% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness about the well-being and mental health benefits is driving the market scope of cannabis infused products.

Cannabis infused products market is growing with the successive application of marijuana or hemp in the manufacturing of products for daily purposes like, skincare, cosmetics, haircare, intimate lubricants, pharmaceuticals, gummies, and pills, infused beverages and others. The crosswise adoption of these products is helping the market to grow. The recreational herbs use and penetration of it in cannabis infused food and beverages will help the market grow. The strict government rules and terming it illegal in certain countries will act as the restraint for the market, whereas the accelerating usage of hemp fibers in textile industry will act as the opportunity for the market growth.

This cannabis infused products market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on MarketDigits cannabis infused products market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Cannabis infused products market is segmented on the basis of product, source, distribution channel and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, the cannabis infused products market is segmented into skincare, cosmetics, haircare, intimate lubricants, pharmaceuticals, gummies, pills, infused beverages, and other.

Based on source, the cannabis infused products market is segmented into hemp and marijuana.

Based on distribution channel, the cannabis infused products market is segmented into B2B and B2C. B2C is further sub-segmented into hospital pharmacies, online and retail stores.

Based on end user, the cannabis infused products market is segmented into medical, personal use, pharmaceuticals, and wellness. Medical is further sub-segmented into chronic pain, mental disorders, cancer, others. Wellness is further sub-segmented into food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and others.

Cannabis infused products market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, source, distribution channel and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the cannabis infused products market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the cannabis infused products market due to the high prevalence of mental illness, anxiety, and legalization of cannabis product.

The country section of the cannabis infused products market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Cannabis infused products market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for cannabis infused products market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the cannabis infused products market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Cannabis Infused Products Market Share Analysis

Cannabis infused products market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to cannabis infused products market.

The major players covered in the cannabis infused products market report are Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Docklight Brands, Inc., MARICANN INC, Tilray, GW Pharmaceuticals plc., ABcann Medicinals Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. MarketDigits analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

