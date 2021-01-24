Cannabis, Better Than Paracetamol For Chronic Pain?

A French nutritional therapist compared paracetamol to cannabidiol (CBD) to help relieve chronic pain. Here is what he reports.

A possible alternative

Paracetamol, a chemical compound used as an analgesic (pain reliever), is a must have in France and around the world. More than a hundred million boxes are sold in France every year.

In the case of CBD (short for cannabidiol), this molecule is one of the many (according to the World Health Organization about two hundred) cannabinoids that are found in hemp, also known as cannabis. In contrast to the most famous active ingredient of the plant, delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD has no narcotic effects.

Recently, Jean Paul Curtay, nutritional therapist and author of the Training Center for Nutritherapy and Applied Phytotherapy (CFNA) in Namur, Belgium, published a column in the magazine We Demain explaining that analgesics and anti-inflammatory drugs are part of the drugs that are due to more frequent overdose kills the most. To overcome this, Jean Paul Curtay points to the CBDO as a possible alternative. We know that twelve million people in France today suffer from chronic pain.

Epileptic, multiple sclerosis, or stroke

According to him, several studies show the presence of analgesic, anti-inflammatory and nausea effects. In France, patients will soon be able to be prescribed mixtures of CBD and THC. A study on 3,000 volunteers was due to start in January. In certain countries in Europe and South America, in several American states, in Canada and in Israel the use is established or is being experimented with.

On the other hand, this medicinal cannabis could alleviate nerve damage and muscle spasms in people with multiple sclerosis or stroke. This would also be an advantage for epileptics.