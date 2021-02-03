Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Market 2021 Recent Industry Developments, SWOT Analysis, Important on COVID 19 Outbreak, Growth Strategies Adopted by Top Key Players Worldwide and Assessment to 2027 available in the latest report

Cannabis-based alcoholic beverages are produced through the infusion of cannabis flower, hemp seeds, CBD, and cannabis terpenes into alcoholic drinks such as gin, whiskey, vodka, absinthe, beer, and wine. Many alcoholic beverage manufacturers are infusing THC as well as CBD into a myriad number of drinks, including margaritas, cider, and soda.

The cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as a rise in massive demand for wellness as well as alcoholic drinks among the customers and availability of the product in new flavors. Apparently, the use of cannabis in effectively treating insomnia, neurological diseases, epilepsy, cancer, psychotic ailments, anxiety, chronic pain, and seizures will further boost the market demand. However, the ban on the production and consumption of cannabis in some countries such as India is projected to hamper the overall growth of the cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market.

Key Players:

1. Anheuser-Busch InBev

2. California Dreamin’

3. CannaVines

4. Dutch Windmill Spirits BV

5. Heineken NV

6. Klosterbrauerei Weißenohe GmbH and Co.KG

7. MJ Wines LLC

8. NABC, Inc.

9. Rebel Coast Winery

10. Winabis

Market Segmentation:

The global cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market is segmented on the basis of product and end use. On the basis of product, the cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market is segmented into cannabis-infused beers, cannabis-infused spirits, and cannabis-infused wines. On the basis of end use, the cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market is segmented into households, restaurants, hotels, and cafes.

The structure of the Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Section 1: Scope of the Report & Research Methodology

Section 2: Key Takeaways

Section 3: Market variables & their impact on growth and analytical tools providing High Level Insights into the Market Dynamics and Growth Pattern

Section 4: Market Estimates and Forecasts (with the base year as 2019, historic information of 2016 & 2018 and forecast from 2020 to 2027). Regional and Country Level Estimates and Forecasts for each category which are summed up to form the Global Market.

Section 5: Competitive Landscape. Attributes such as Strategy Framework, Competitor Categorization are included to provide elaborate details on the Market Structure & Strategic Undertakings as well as their impact.

