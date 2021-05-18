Cannabidiol Market Development Trends & Competitive Analysis by Leading Industry Players by 2026

Cannabidiol (CBD), a phytocannabinoid, is carving its space in the healthcare and pharmaceuticals sector as an essential ingredient in health and wellness products that are used for curing minor aches and pains. Cannabidiol-infused products, including body oil, relieve joint aches and induce consumers with a general sense of well-being.

In addition, cannabidiol reverses hemorrhoids, avoids menstrual cramps, and lowers psychotic events of schizophrenia. Leading players in the Cannabidiol market are promoting it as a ‘no-side effect’ ingredient in pharmaceutical drugs, which makes it a viable alternative to THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol). While THC shows its effect in the central nervous system (CNS), cannabidiol does the same in the immune system. Nevertheless, Cannabidiol and THC, after combining in equal ratios, complement each other’s positive impacts – the “entourage” effect, which can influence emerging trends in the cannabidiol market in the coming years.

Cannabidiol Market: Surging Penetration in Health Food Products

Rich in alpha-linoleic, linoleic, and antioxidants, CBD oil illustrates optimal ratio of Omega-6 and Omega-3 fatty acids. Numerous studies underpin the fact that properties of CBD assist management of depression & anxiety, pain, seizures, and insomnia. As researchers continue to analyze this increasingly popular cannabinoid, consumers across the globe are becoming more aware of the therapeutic qualities associated with CBD.

Based on preferences, circumstances, and conditions of an individual, there are various ways in which CBD can be consumed, with some of the valid options being vaping CBD oil, applying CBD ointment topically, and swallowing CBD capsules. Currently, more and more individuals are seeking incorporation of CBD into their lifestyle through infusion into their meals.

CBD-infused food products are gaining high momentum in the market, abreast growing consumer demand for healthy food options. In response to growing demand, companies are concentrating on production of healthy foods for meeting requirements of consumers seeking healthy replacements for traditional CBD-infused foods. Some of the common examples of such healthy alternatives include essential oil blends, flavored tinctures, and edibles such as coffee and candy.

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The Cannabidiol market report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the Cannabidiol market look like after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to the global Cannabidiol market and why?

Which players remain at the top of the global Cannabidiol market?

What opportunities are available for the Cannabidiol market players to expand their production footprint?

Which segment has the maximum impact on the global Cannabidiol market?

