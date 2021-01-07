Cannabidiol Market 2024: Production Analysis, Trends, Growth Strategies, Key Manufacturers, Rgeional Demand and Forecast Outlook

MarketReportsOnline.com the exclusive leading provider of market research reports published research report on “The US Cannabidiol (CBD) Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of Covid-19 (2020-2024 Edition)”.

Cannabidiol (CBD) has been segmented into hemp-derived, marijuana-derived and pharmaceutical. Hemp-derived CBD has been further segmented on the basis of product and distribution channel. Based on product, hemp-derived CBD has been segregated into tinctures, topicals, capsules, vape oil/ cartridges, gummies, other edibles, pre-roll/ flower and syrups and dabs. On the basis of distribution channel, hemp-derived CBD has been divided into natural food stores, online, smoke shops, dispensaries, medical companies and others.

Company Coverage:

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc

CV Sciences, Inc.

Reliva CBD Wellness

Elixinol Global Limited (Elixinol USA)

The US Cannabidiol (CBD) market is expected to rise significantly during the period 2020-2024. The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as aging population, growing use of CBD among millennials, increasing prevalence of arthritis, removal of hemp from Controlled Substance Act, etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are lack of regulatory clarity and ineffective and unregulated products.

The report entitled “The US Cannabidiol (CBD) Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of Covid-19 (2020-2024 Edition)” provides an in-depth analysis of the CBD market in the US including detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides an analysis of the US CBD market followed by US Hemp-Derived CBD market and its various segments.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall CBD market in the US has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

