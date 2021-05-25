Canine Oral Chewable Tablet Market 2021 Briefing, Trends, Applications, Types, Research, Forecast To 2026

Global Canine Oral Chewable Tablet Market, By Composition Type (Botanically Synthesized and Chemically Synthesized), Drug Type (Analgesics, Anti-infective, Anti-ulcers, Vitamins and Minerals and Others), Applications (Gastrointestinal Diseases and Infectious Diseases), Mode of Purchase (Prescription and Over the Counter), Distribution Channel (Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Pharmacies, Online Veterinary Stores and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Canine oral chewable tablet market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR of 5.20% in the above-mentioned research forecast period.

The major players covered in the canine oral chewable tablet market are Zoetis, Inc. Virbac, Elanco, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pala-Tech Laboratories, Bayer Crop Science, Merck Animal Health, and Putney, among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Patient Epidemiology Analysis

Canine Oral Chewable Tablet market also provides you with detailed market analysis for canine (veterinary) analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analysis of epidemiology to market growth are analyzed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.

Global Canine Oral Chewable Tablet Market Scope and Market Size

The canine oral chewable tablet market is segmented on the basis of composition type, drug type, mode of purchase, applications and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of composition type, the canine oral chewable tablet market is segmented into botanically synthesized and chemically synthesized.

On the basis of drug type, the canine oral chewable tablet market is segmented into analgesics, anti-infective, anti-ulcers, vitamins and minerals and others.

On the basis of applications, the canine oral chewable tablet market is segmented into gastrointestinal diseases and infectious diseases.

On the basis of mode of purchase, the canine oral chewable tablet market is segmented into prescription and over the counter.

On the basis of distribution channel, the canine oral chewable tablet market has also been segmented into veterinary clinics, veterinary pharmacies, online veterinary stores and others.

Competitive Landscape and Canine Oral Chewable Tablet Market Share Analysis

Canine oral chewable tablet market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to canine oral chewable tablet market.

The canine oral chewable tablets are widely used in the dosage form for the delivery of veterinary active substances. These tablets are designed, to be administered by chewing to facilitate the release of the active ingredient. The Rimadryl is a non- steroidal anti-inflammatory drug which curbs the pain and inflammation caused due to osteoarthritis and the pain caused due to the surgery in dogs. The benefits are: it is used to control pain and inflammation related to osteoarthritis, present in various flavors, and minimizes the pain. The Simparica Trio by Zoetis Petcare is usually administered after a month, for safety and immunity against natural flea infections in canines.

The increased count in number of the canines, the rise in disbursement of the health and animal wellness, broader availability of oral chewable tablets for canines, rise in number of diseases in dogs and rise in safety guidelines followed for the oral chewable tablets are the factors expected to drive the market growth. However, the rigid regulatory policies, dearth of awareness about the use of canine oral chewable tablets, high cost of the canine oral chewable tablets and improper remuneration policies are the restraints which are likely to hinder the market growth.

The opportunities which are predicted to propel the market are rise in flavoring agents used in the formulation, ease of administration in comparison to parenteral, emerging markets and the investments in research and clinical trials of the drugs.

The reluctance to feed the tablets to canines, use of alternatives, and extraction of drugs are the challenges which are likely to tamper the global canine oral chewable tablet market. Being a member of the endogenous prostanoid family, the tablet is synthesized through the canine oral chewable tablet synthase and cyclooxygenase mechanism. The tablet inhibits endogenous aggregation of platelet aggregation and is a strong vasodilator.

This canine oral chewable tablet market provides details of market share, new developments and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Canine Oral Chewable Tablet Market Country Level Analysis

Canine oral chewable tablet market is analyzed and market size information is provided by country, composition type, drug type, mode of purchase, applications and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the canine oral chewable tablet market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.

On geographical estimation, North America is expected to hold the largest market share due to the increased availability of canine drugs, and maximum adoption of canines in the U.S. According to the data provided by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, around 620,000 canines have been adopted by the U.S. citizens. Other factors such as increased attention towards the health and well-being of the canines, and increased research and recent development for the production of canine drugs to cure chronic diseases in canines are expected to boost the market in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the fastest growing market due to rise improvement in veterinary healthcare infrastructure and good supply of drugs by the manufacturers.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

