Canine Influenza Treatment Market Replete With New Growth Opportunities And Expansion Avenues

Canine Influenza Treatment Market

Introduction

Canine influenza is also known as dog flu, and it is a contagious respiratory disease that spreads in an airborne and aerosolized manner in dogs, caused by Type A influenza viruses. Till date, no human infections with canine influenza have been reported.

Canine influenza is done in two segments are H3N8 virus and H3N2 (seasonal influenza A) virus. Canine influenza of H3N8 viruses done in horses spread to dogs and spread among dogs.

The canine influenza H3N8 virus was first reported in 2004 in the U.S. Canine influenza of H3N2 viruses observed in birds spread to dogs and spread among dogs.

Canine Influenza Treatment Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the canine influenza treatment market has been segmented on the basis of drug class and distribution channel.

Based on drug class, the canine influenza treatment market is segmented as:

Antibiotics

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Antiviral Drugs

Based on distribution channel, the canine influenza treatment market is segmented as:

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Canine Influenza Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in the canine influenza treatment market include Zoetis Inc., Merck Animal Health, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Sanofi, Abbott Laboratories, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Canine Influenza Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the canine influenza treatment market is segmented into regions, viz. North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

North America and Europe exhibit healthy growth in terms of revenue, due to increased awareness of conducted canine influenza as a part of the routine check.

The lower cost of the procedure as compared to other alternative treatments and low risk associated with the procedure is boosting the growth of the canine influenza treatment market. The developing cluster of the U.S and Asia is likely to gain momentum in late 2020.

