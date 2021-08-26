“Candyman” returns with a sequel full of terror, nobility and anti-racism

Jordan Peele, creator of “Get Out” and “We” is one of the writers and producers of this film, directed by Nia DaCosta.

The film can now be seen in cinemas.

Almost 30 years ago, in 1992, the British filmmaker Bernard Rose recorded a short story by Clive Barker, adapted the story to the city of Chicago and brought “Candyman” to the cinema (in Portugal the film was shown in “O Assassino em Série”) .

The story of this horror figure, a murderous ghost who lures children with sweets and is surrounded by bees, has achieved a certain cult status. So much so that it led to two sequels, “Assassino das Trevas” (1995) and “Candyman: The Day of the Dead” (1999), all with actor Tony Todd.

The first film starred Helen Lyle, a college student who explored urban legends and eventually stumbled upon the Candyman myth in a Chicago social district.

Candyman is the ghost of Daniel Robitaille, a black painter, son of a slave, who paints a picture of you in the 19th).

The crowd filled him with honey and that resulted in hundreds of bees stinging him. After his death, every time someone said “Candyman” in front of a mirror five times in a row, this evil spirit would appear.

This Thursday the 26th alongside the new version of “The Twilight Zone” and the “Lovecraft Country” series).

The narrative of the new film takes place in the present. Candyman remains veteran Tony Todd, but the story centers around the character of Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), a successful black painter who grew up in the same suburb of Chicago (who has now virtually disappeared).

McCoy finally conjures up Candyman in a film that takes up the social criticism already present in productions of the 90s and elevates it even further – with a strong message about racist oppression in the USA. It has been described less as slasher, the horror subgenre of the 90s films, and more as drama with elements of horror.

The plot has a strong connection to the elitist art world – and there are also latent social and political comments on gentrification, as the social neighborhood practically no longer exists and other structures have been created in this part of the city. motivated by capitalist development.

The cast includes Teyonah Parris, Colman Domingo, Brian King, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Kyle Kaminsky, Vanessa Williams, Miriam Moss, Rebecca Spence and Carl Clemons-Hopkins.

