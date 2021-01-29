Candy Market Rising Trends, Latest Technologies Research And Future Scope 2026 | August Storck, Perfetti Van Melle, HARIBO of America, Inc

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Candy Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Top Key Players Included in This Report: THE HERSHEY COMPANY, Nestlé, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., General Mills Inc., Mondelēz International, Kellogg NA Co, Mars, Incorporated, pladis global, LOTTE CONFECTIONARY CO.LTD., August Storck, Perfetti Van Melle, HARIBO of America, Inc, Arcor, Ferrero, Cloetta, Sweet Candy Company., THE BANG CANDY COMPANY, Quality Candy Company, Muskoka Candy Company, The Ferrero Group., palmer-candy., SUGARFINA INC., Jelly Belly Candy Company and others.

Global candy market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.5% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing urbanization and rising product innovations are the major factor for the growth.

Conducts Overall CANDY Market Segmentation:

By Product Type (Chocolate Candy, Non- Chocolate Candy),

Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specalist Retailers, Online Retail, Others)

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Bazooka Candy Brands announced the launch of their new Ring Pop Gummy Gems which consist of sour gel on the inside and sweet gummy outside. It also has used new 3D technology so that it can provide 2-in-1 candy experience. The main aim of the launch is to meet the needs of the candy lovers

In October 2018, Hershey India announced the launch of their new chocolate Hershey’s Kisses which is a milk chocolate. The main aim of the launch is to expand their business in India. This new chocolate will be available in South India as one-third of the chocolate market of India is in South and later they are planning to cover other parts of the country

In September 2017, Pecan Deluxe Candy announced the launch of their new bubble gum-flavoured popping candy. This new candy can be combines with doughnuts, ice cream, cakes and other bakery lines. These new candies have fat coating to form a moisture barrier and other coating so that the popping sensation can be maintained. The main aim of the launch is to meet the rising demand of the customer

Key Focus Areas in the Report:

Candy Market Size and Forecast 2020 – 2026

Impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply in the Candy Market

Major Developments in the Candy Industry

Market Dynamics Impacting the Candy Industry

Competitive Landscape of Candy Industry

The positioning of Major Market Participants in the Candy Industry

Key Market Trends and Future Growth Prospects of the Candy Market

Candy Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2020 – 2026

Candy Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application, 2020 – 2026

Candy Market Revenue and Forecast, by End-use, 2020 – 2026

Candy Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography, 2020 – 2026

