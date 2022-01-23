Candlelight concerts honor Taylor Swift and Queen

Coldplay and ABBA will also perform intimate classical music concerts in a sort of tribute.

It will be February 5th.

Following a canceled concert at the 2020 edition of NOS Alive, Taylor Swift fans now have a new reason to celebrate: a musical candlelit night dedicated to the American artist is upon us. The show is scheduled for February 5th.

Performed by a string quartet, the repertoire will feature several of the singer-songwriter’s hits, including “Shake It Off”, “You Belong With Me”, “Blank Space” and many more. However, Swift, who has won 11 Grammys over the course of her career, won’t be the only artist to be honored with candlelight concerts.

On January 27th, the Intempus string quartet will perform at the Ateneu Comercial do Porto, performing some of Freddy Mercury’s band’s songs that have left their mark on several generations, such as “We Will Rock You”, “Don’t Stop Me Now”. ‘ and, of course, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’.

Coldplay is the name that will also follow in the Ateneu Comercial do Porto on February 2nd. “Fix you” and “A Sky Full of Stars” are some of the songs by the legendary British alternative rock band, performed by pianist Laura Andrés in a concert that also includes two sessions of one hour each, scheduled for September 7th The scheduled times are: 30:30 and 21:30. .

The ABBA Tribute Concert, the last of this series of candlelight shows, is scheduled for February 11th at the Altis Grand Hotel in Lisbon. Attendees can see classic renditions of themes like Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, and Waterloo.

All performances have two sessions: at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary between €15 and €35.

