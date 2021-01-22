Candidiasis Therapeutics Market Huge Growth Opportunities and Trends to 2025

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Global Candidiasis Therapeutics Market Research Report 2020-2025 . This includes enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmaps, value chains, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies included. The report also presents a SWOT analysis and forecast for Candidiasis Therapeutics investments from 2020 to 2025. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries.

Key Market Trends:

Systemic Candidiasis under the Anatomy Type Segment is Anticipated to Dominate the Market during the Forecast Period

The market for systemic candidiasis is driven by the increase in the susceptible immune-compromised patient pool. Thrush occurs in approximately 2-5% of healthy newborns and affects them mainly during their first year of life. Over 1 million adult women and adolescent girls in the United States develop vaginal yeast infections each year. Therefore, the high incidence rate of candidiasis is expected to remain a major driver for the growth of the market, during the forecast period.

North America Region Holds the Largest Market Share

Due to the high investment in healthcare and awareness of diseases, the North American segment of the market studied is estimated to account for the highest market share. The candidiasis disease is growing rapidly in the United States and is not restricted to any particular region. Additionally, the North American and European regions accounted for the largest market revenue shares, due to higher awareness of the disease among individuals and the availability of better treatment. Hence, all these factors are likely to boost the market growth.

