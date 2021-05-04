Candidiasis Therapeutics Market Healthcare, Clinical Reviews, Survey Reports 2021 -Basilea Pharmaceuticals, Astellas, Ferrer Internacional

The Global Candidiasis Therapeutics Market Report Forecasts 2021 – 2025 provides an in-depth analysis of key player’s strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which include drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Key Players in the Global Candidiasis Therapeutics Market: Basilea Pharmaceuticals, Astellas, Ferrer Internacional, Pacgen Biopharmaceuticals, NovaDigm Therapeutics, Pevion Biotech, Amplyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biomar Microbial Technologies, Cidara Therapeutics Inc., Novabiotics Limited

Key Market Trends

Systemic Candidiasis under the Anatomy Type Segment is Anticipated to Dominate the Market during the Forecast Period

The market for systemic candidiasis is driven by the increase in the susceptible immune-compromised patient pool. Thrush occurs in approximately 2-5% of healthy newborns and affects them mainly during their first year of life. Over 1 million adult women and adolescent girls in the United States develop vaginal yeast infections each year. Therefore, the high incidence rate of candidiasis is expected to remain a major driver for the growth of the market, during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Candidiasis Therapeutics market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America Region Holds the Largest Market Share

Due to the high investment in healthcare and awareness of diseases, the North American segment of the market studied is estimated to account for the highest market share. The candidiasis disease is growing rapidly in the United States and is not restricted to any particular region. Additionally, the North American and European regions accounted for the largest market revenue shares, due to higher awareness of the disease among individuals and the availability of better treatment. Hence, all these factors are likely to boost the market growth.

This Candidiasis Therapeutics Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2015-2020

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

