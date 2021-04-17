Candidate for Chancellor: Laschet and Söder in «good talks» | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Uncertainty about who will lead the Union as a candidate for chancellor in the federal election campaign continues. CDU boss Armin Laschet and CSU chairman Markus Söder have a constructive exchange, the German news agency learned from Union circles on Friday evening.

However, there has been no final discussion so far. The CDU was informed in the evening that Laschet and Söder were “in good talks”. Details on the status of the deliberations were not yet known – neither was the question of when the decision should be taken.

Last Sunday, both Laschet and Söder agreed to accept the candidacy for chancellor. On Monday, the top organs of the CDU and CSU each stood behind their party leader. Both appeared in the CDU / CSU faction on Tuesday. Söder had insisted on getting the group’s opinion. There were dozens of requests to speak, more for Söders than for Laschet, according to participants. In surveys, the Bavarian Prime Minister stands before the NRW Prime Minister Laschet on the K question.

The head of the CSU regional group in the Bundestag, Alexander Dobrindt, told the Augsburger Allgemeine that the parliamentary group had a “natural say” on the issue of the Union’s candidate for chancellor.

The Prime Ministers of Saxony-Anhalt and Saarland, Reiner Haseloff and Tobias Hans, who are part of the CDU Presidium, recently pointed out the great importance of surveys – typically an important argument of the Söder camp, raised by many members of the group. also use. For Laschet, the President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble, the Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein and the presidium member Daniel Günther and the head of government of Hesse and the federal vice president of the CDU Volker Bouffier had campaigned. Laschet’s inferior opponent in the race for party leadership, Friedrich Merz, was also behind his former rivals.

The federal government’s integration commissioner, Annette Widmann-Mauz, also stood up for Laschet, pointing out the definition of the CDU’s top bodies. “Survey results fluctuate. You cannot build on it firmly, it boils down to solid principles and beliefs, ”the head of the CDU Women’s Union wrote on Twitter. Anyone who, like Söder, announces that they want to respect decisions must also show respect for those who made them. “It is time to keep your word and now come to a joint decision,” emphasized Widmann-Mauz.

Federal Minister of Agriculture and CDU Federal Vice-President Julia Klöckner told the “Rheinische Post” that Laschet and Söder should “reach an agreement as soon as possible, preferably at the weekend”. She is known to support the president of the CDU.

Other Union politicians also want to end the ordeal quickly. Federal Minister of Economy Peter Altmaier told the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung”: “We must not hesitate endlessly, we must act quickly and decisively.” The CDU politician stressed “that we must also consider the opinion of our base, that is, the mandate and the officials, members and voters,” when making the decision. Both applicants can be equally trusted to lead a government, which is why the discussion now focuses on “with which of the two do we have the best prospects of actually getting the government mandate in the next four years”.

Lower Saxon CDU head of state Bernd Althusmann told the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (Saturday) that the question of the candidate for chancellor had to be decided “in the next two days”. As justification, he said, “I want to start the election campaign now, our competitors are not waiting for us.” Althusmann has not made a clear statement for either of the two candidates. “In Armin Laschet and Markus Söder, we have two very suitable candidates who are aware of their personal responsibility for the unity of the Union.”

The chairman of the CDU / CSU group in the European Parliament, Daniel Caspary, also warned that the decision should be taken no later than the weekend. “The current dispute is hurting the union enormously,” the CDU presidency member told the Funke media group newspapers. “And over the past two days, talking to many members, I feel that they are increasingly attaching importance to the fact that so many prominent personalities such as Wolfgang Schäuble and Friedrich Merz and others who were at the federal party congress for another candidate, now resemble this strongly promotes Armin Laschet. “

Party researcher Jürgen Falter sees better opportunities for an alliance between the Union and the Greens with Söder. Söder would “no doubt polarize more”, which in return could mobilize supporters of the Greens, Falter told the newspaper “Bild”. At the same time, it would strengthen the Union because Söder mobilizes more supporters than Armin Laschet, Falter said. The Greens’ federal administration wants to propose on Monday which of the two party leaders – Annalena Baerbock or Robert Habeck – should lead the party in the federal election campaign.

Meanwhile, SPD Secretary General Lars Klingbeil fears that the leadership conflict in the “completely paralyzed” Union will slow the black-red government in the fight against the corona pandemic. “It is difficult to have a coalition partner who is all about himself and thus makes himself more or less politically incapable,” said Klingbeil of the “Passauer Neue Presse”. Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) complained in the “Rheinische Post” regarding the Corona crisis and the K issue in the Union: “I feel part of a media staging that is harming us as a whole.”