Cancer Stem Cells Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 11.0% and Forecast to 2025

Cancer Stem Cells Market is valued at USD 827.2 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1717.4 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 11.0% over the forecast period.

Scope of Global Cancer Stem Cells Market Report–

The cancer stem cells (CSC) are the cells of cancer (which are found inside hematological growths of tumors) which have qualities associated with ordinary stem cells, particularly the capability to offer ascent to all types of cell found in a specific sample of cancer. Cancer stem cells are a minor subpopulation of cells inside tumors with capabilities of self-renewal, differentiation, and tumorigenicity when transplanted into an animal host. A quantity of cell surface markers such as CD44, CD24, and CD133 are often used to identify and enrich CSCs. The CSCs are subsequently tumorigenic, may be rather than other non-tumorigenic cells of cancer. The CSCs can create tumor through the processes of stem cell of differentiation and self-renewal into various types of cells. Cancer stem cells are planned to breed in tumors as a separate population and thereby cause weakening and metastasis of existing tumor through generation of new tumor.

Global cancer stem cells market report is segmented on the basis of treatment type, disease type, application, end-user and regional & country level. Based on treatment type global cancer stem cells market is classified as autologous stem cell transplants, allogeneic stem cell transplants, syngeneic stem cell transplants and bone marrow stem cell transplants. Based upon disease type, global cancer stem cells market is classified into breast cancer, blood cancer, lung cancer, brain cancer, colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, bladder cancer, liver cancer and others. Based upon application, global cancer stem cells market is classified as musculoskeletal disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, autoimmune disorders, wounds and injuries, surgeries, malignancies and dermatology. Based upon end-user, global cancer stem cells market is classified as hospitals and surgical centers, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, cell banks and tissue banks, academic institutes, research laboratories, and CROs and others.

The regions covered in this Global Cancer Stem Cells Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of cancer stem cells is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players –

Global cancer stem cells market report covers prominent players like AbbVie Inc., Advanced Cell Diagnostics Inc., Athersys Inc., AVIVA Biosciences, Beckton Dickson and Company, Bionomics, Epic Sciences, Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd, JCR Pharmaceuticals, LONZA Group AG, MEDIPOST, Merck KGA, Novartis, Osiris Therapeutics, Oncomed Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Stemline Therapeutics Inc., Stemcell Technologies, Takara Bio Inc., Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc. and others.

Market Dynamics–

Worldwide cancer research activities are increasing rapidly due to the rising burden of mortality rate of cancer. Cancer stem cells are under research for various types of cancers such as lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, skin cancer, brain cancer and bone cancer. According to World Health Organization (WHO), the global cancer burden has enhanced to 18.1 million new cases. The number of mortality rate due to cancer was 9.6 million in 2018. Additionally, Government initiative to boost the cancer research activities and availability of funds are some of the other major factors that are driving the global cancer stem cells (CSCs) market. However, high operational costs associated with the manufacturing process; rigid guidelines for clinical trials and regulatory challenges related to approvals inhibit the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis –

North America holds a dominating position in the global cancer stem cells market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Reasons such as highly developed research infrastructure, well defined regulatory norms, availability of research funds, availability of skilled research and healthcare professionals and supportive economy are driving the North American cancer stem cells market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth in the global cancer stem cells. Governments in the Asia Pacific countries mainly in India and China are taking initiatives to boost the healthcare and biotechnology industry in the respective countries and thus, research and development activities in these countries are rapidly increasing.

Market Segmentation:–

By Treatment Type:

Autologous Stem Cell Transplants

Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplants

Syngeneic Stem Cell Transplants

Bone Marrow Stem Cell Transplants

By Disease Type:

Breast Cancer

Blood Cancer

Lung Cancer

Brain Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Liver Cancer

Others

By Application:

Musculoskeletal disorders

Cardiovascular diseases

Neurodegenerative disorders

Gastrointestinal diseases

Autoimmune Disorders

Wounds and injuries

Surgeries

Malignancies

Dermatology

By End-User:

Hospitals and Surgical Centers

Academic Institutes, Research Laboratories and CROs

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Cell Banks and Tissue Banks

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Global Cancer Stem Cells Market: Summary and Quantitative Analysis

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Global Cancer Stem Cells Market Revenue Overview

1.3 Global Cancer Stem Cells Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth (%) Rate, 2015- 2025

Chapter 2 Global Cancer Stem Cells Market: Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Market Drivers

2.2.1 Increasing need to improve the process in order to comply with new standards is anticipated to witness a high growth of Cancer Stem Cells Market

2.3 Market Restraints

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Global Cancer Stem Cells Market: SWOT Analysis

2.7 Global Cancer Stem Cells Market: PEST Analysis

2.8 Global Cancer Stem Cells Market: Attractiveness Analysis

2.8.1 Global Cancer Stem Cells Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Type

2.8.2 Global Cancer Stem Cells Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Grade

2.8.3 Global Cancer Stem Cells Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Regional

Chapter 3 Competitive Analysis

3.1 Global Cancer Stem Cells Market

3.1.1 Global Cancer Stem Cells market Revenue (USD Billion), By Players 2018

3.1.2 Global Cancer Stem Cells Market Revenue Share (%), By Players 2018

Chapter 5 Global Cancer Stem Cells Market: By Types

5.1 Global Cancer Stem Cells Market Share (%), By Types, 2018

5.2 Global Cancer Stem Cells Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Types, 2015 – 2025

5.3 Global Cancer Stem Cells Market Revenue (USD Billion), Based,2015-2025

5.4 Global Cancer Stem Cells Market Revenue (USD Billion), Based,2015-2025

5.5 Global Cancer Stem Cells Market Revenue Share (%), By Types, 2015 – 2025

5.6 Global Cancer Stem Cells Market Revenue Market Share (%), By Types, 2015-2025

Chapter 6 Global Cancer Stem Cells Market: By Application

6.1 Global Cancer Stem Cells Market Share (%), By Application, 2018

6.2 Global Cancer Stem Cells Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Application, 2015 – 2025

6.3 Global Cancer Stem Cells Market Revenue (USD Billion), Enterprises, 2015-2025

6.4 Global Cancer Stem Cells Market Revenue (USD Billion),2015-2025

6.5 Global Cancer Stem Cells Market Revenue Share (%), By Application, 2015 – 2025

6.6 Global Cancer Stem Cells Market Revenue Market Share (%), By Application, 2015-2025

Continued….

