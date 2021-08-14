Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market to Expand at a CAGR of 4.19% Over 2021 to 2026 – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global cancer monoclonal antibodies market trends exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Cancer monoclonal antibodies refer to laboratory-produced molecules that are designed to treat cancer. These proteins are engineered to mimic the role of antibodies that are naturally produced by the human body to aid the immune system in fighting cancer cells. They further bind to the antigens that are present on the surface of cancer cells, trigger the destruction of cell membranes and block cell growth by obstructing the connection with growth-promoting proteins. As a result, numerous monoclonal antibodies, including murine, chimeric and humanized antibodies, are widely used in the treatment of liver, blood and breast cancer.

Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of cancer on the global level. This has increased the requirement for efficient cancer treatments, owing to which monoclonal antibody therapy is gaining prominence in the healthcare sector. Its clinical usage is widely associated with improved outcomes as compared to other forms of cancer therapies. Unlike conventional treatments, such as radiotherapy and chemotherapy, monoclonal antibodies target the cancer cells while leaving the healthy cells unaffected, which minimizes the side effects. The advent of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and target gene selection is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. These technologies have led to the development of cost-effective monoclonal antibodies, which are gaining widespread preference among healthcare professionals. Extensive research and development (R&D) activities in genomics, coupled with the rising healthcare expenditure and investments by government and private entities, are expected to provide an impetus to the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global cancer monoclonal antibodies market to grow at a CAGR of 4.19% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Genmab A/S

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Roche Holding AG

Seattle Genetics Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, antibody type, medication type, application and end-user.

Breakup by Antibody Type:

Murine Antibodies

Chimeric Antibodies

Humanized Antibodies

Others

Breakup by Medication Type:

Bevacizumab (Avastin)

Rituximab (Rituxan)

Trastuzumab (Herceptin)

Cetuximab (Erbitux)

Panitumumab (Vectibix)

Others

Breakup by Application:

Breast Cancer

Blood Cancer

Liver Cancer

Brain Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmacies

Research Laboratories

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

