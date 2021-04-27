Cancer Immunotherapy Market Worth US$ 174.33 billion – UnivDatos Industry Analysis- by Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021-2027 Research report presented by UnivDatos, Emphasis on Therapy Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Checkpoint Inhibitors, Cell Therapies, Immune System Modulators, Adoptive Cell Transfer, Cytokines, and Others), Application (Lung cancer, Breast cancer, Colorectal cancer, Melanoma, Prostate cancer, Head and neck cancer, Others), End-User (Cancer Specialty/Research Centers, Hospitals & Clinics) and Geographical analysis (key regions and countries).

As per the research report, Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market is expected to reach the market valuation of USD 174.33 billion by 2027 expanding at a reasonable CAGR of 10.25% during the forecast period (2021-2027) from USD 87.4 billion in 2020.

Traditional cancer treatments remain the most widely used and accepted therapies in today’s medical anti-cancer strategies. They include surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy, with cancer immunotherapy emerging as a newer, more widely accepted approach that was only recently developed and approved. In early 2018, the FDA or EMA licenced approximately 32 monoclonal antibodies for cancer immunotherapy for a cancer diagnosis and medical purpose. The demand is expected to rise due to increasing cancer incidence and a growing geriatric population. In 2020, an estimated 19.3 million new cancer patients will be diagnosed worldwide (18.1 million minus nonmelanoma skin cancer), with almost 10.0 million cancer deaths (9.9 million excluding nonmelanoma skin cancer). With an unprecedented 2.3 million new diagnoses (11.7 percent), female breast cancer has replaced lung cancer as the most often diagnosed cancer, led by lung (11.4 percent), colorectal (10.0 percent), prostate (7.3 percent), and abdominal (5.6 percent) cancers.

According to a report performed in 2019 by Alyson Haslam and Vinay Prasad titled “Estimation of the Proportion of US Patients with Cancer Who Are Eligible for and Respond to Checkpoint Inhibitor Immunotherapy Drugs,” the average percentage of eligible cancer patients in the US for checkpoint inhibitor drugs was 1.54 percent in 2011 and rose to an estimated 26.86 percent by 2015 and 43.6 percent by 2016. Furthermore, the diseases that contributed the most to the eligibility calculation were NSCLC (21.48 percent), hepatocellular carcinoma (4.95 percent), and SCLC (3.79 percent). Despite accounting for only 9% of FDA-approved oncology drugs, immunotherapy treatments accounted for 33% of oncology drug spending in 2016. Immunotherapy pipelines are being built by all of the major oncology drug makers, resulting in expanded M&A and investor interest. Several cancer immunotherapies, such as monoclonal antibodies, have a variety of clinically important modes of action, such as killing tumour cells specifically and also facilitating the activation of long-lasting anti-tumor immune responses. Several cancer patients around the world endured long-term city lockdowns and delays in receiving immunotherapies after the COVID-19 outbreak. In China, for example, treatment found that a three- to four-month interval had only a minor, if any, effect on immunotherapy effectiveness in patients with well-controlled disease.

Insights Presented in the Report

“Amongst therapy, monoclonal antibodies segment holds the major share”

The market is divided into monoclonal antibodies, vaccinations, checkpoint inhibitors, cell therapies, immune system modulators, adoptive cell transfer, cytokines, and others based on the method of treatment. Due to the diverse range of clinically important mechanisms of action, the monoclonal antibodies segment dominated the market with a share of 37.3 percent in 2020 and is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.

“Amongst application, breast cancer is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the analyzed period”

The industry is further divided into lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, melanoma, prostate cancer, head among neck cancer, and other cancer applications depending on application. Lung cancer had a market sales share of 25.5 percent in 2020 and is projected to stay competitive over the forecast period. The breast segment, on the other hand, is expected to rise at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, reaching a market valuation of USD 36.10 million by the end of the year. Breast cancer is responsible for one out of every four cancer cases and one out of every six cancer deaths.

Amongst end-user, cancer specialty/research centers segment holds the major share”

The market is divided into two types of end-users: Cancer Specialty/Research Centers and hospitals and clinics. With sales of USD 55.43 billion in 2020, cancer specialty/research centres led the industry, and this domination is expected to continue over the forecast era. Furthermore, during the forecast era, the segment is projected to rise at the fastest CAGR.

“North America signifies one of the largest markets of Cancer Immunotherapy Market”

A systematic research was performed for various regions around the globe, including North America (United States, Canada, and the Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of APAC), and the Rest of the World to get a greater understanding of the global dynamics of the Cancer Immunotherapy market. North America dominated the market in 2020, bringing in USD 37.56 billion in sales. Nearly 1.9 million additional cancer patients are projected to be diagnosed in the United States in 2021. In 2021, an estimated 608,570 Americans will die from cancer, equating to around 1,670 deaths every day. Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States, after only heart disease.

