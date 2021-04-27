Cancer Imaging Systems Market Analysis Report, Size, Share, Growth, Applications, Technology, Types, Products and Forecasts Report 2027 The study methodologies used to examine the Cancer Imaging Systems market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.

The global cancer imaging systems market is projected to be worth USD 12.24 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

Significant driving forces shaping the future of the Cancer Imaging Systems market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistics. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry’s growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2019, Agilent Technologies Inc. made an announcement about the signing of an agreement to buy BioTek Instruments, a private firm, for USD 1.17 billion. BioTek is involved in designing, producing, and distributing groundbreaking life science instrumentation, including cell imaging systems.

MRI offers the benefit of imaging soft body tissue parts that are occasionally hard to view using other types of modalities. MRI is excellent at identifying and locating some cancers. Moreover, an MRI deploying contrast dye is the most appropriate brain and spinal cord tumor imaging technique.

Lung cancer is a common type of cancer in men and the third-leading cancer type in women with 2 million novel cases in the year 2018. Hungary, Serbia, and New Caledonia (France) were the top three countries with the highest disease rate in 2018.

Diagnostics centers are projected to grow at the fastest rate of 10.0% in the forecast period. Diagnostic centers are fitted out with the requisite imaging system and specialist staff, as well as healthcare personnel, for assisting in the process of detecting diseases in individuals displaying specific symptoms.

The market in the North American region held the largest market share in 2019, owing to a high adoption of advanced imaging technologies, a rising incidence of cancer, established healthcare infrastructure, and undertaking of various initiatives to create awareness about the disease.

Key participants include GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., CR Bard Inc., Agilent Technologies, Abbott, Illumina Inc., Roche, and Philips Healthcare, among others.

Imaging Systems Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mammography

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Melanoma

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

