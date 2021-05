Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size to Expand Lucratively during the Forecast Period

Cancer could be defined as uncontrolled cell growth in the body leading to organ malfunction. If untreated, it can lead to death. Uncontrolled growth of cell is managed by the body in several ways, one of them is by deploying white blood cells to detect and eradicate these cancerous cells. It has been discovered that the immune system could be manipulated to influence cancerous cells to destroy itself.

Radiation and chemotherapy therapy have consistent and reliable effects to decrease cancerous cells in the body. Recently, immunotherapy for hematological cancers has experienced a recognition and is of interest for many researchers Scientists have developed methods to isolate, replicate, and develop cancer-destroying cells from the patient’s blood cancer and injecting those cells back for the destruction of their cancers, with durable remissions.

New options for the treatment is needed to be developed if order to achieve elimination of cancer suffering and death by 2020. According to NCI, 5-year survival rate for cancers such as lung (15%), glioblastoma (5%), pancreatic (4%), and liver (7%) remains very low. Current available treatments have several side effects, the systemic toxicity due to chemotherapy results in nausea, mild cognitive impairments, and mouth ulcerations, in addition to long-term side effects such as increasing risk of developing other types of cancers. Therefore, new and innovative treatment methods are required to reduce the suffering of cancer patients.

Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market: Drivers and Restraints

The emerging field of cancer Gene Therapy offers varied potential treatments. Gene therapy involves a range of treatment types, which use genetic material to alter cells (either in vivo or in vitro) to help cure the disease. Cancer Gene Therapy shown efficacy in various in vitro and preclinical testing. Preclinical testing for cancer gene therapy has been performed on glioma, pancreatic cancer, liver cancer, and many other cancers.

Increase in prevalence of cancer, rise in government funding and initiatives, growth in pipeline of cancer gene therapy products, and collaborations to develop and launch gene-therapy products are some factors driving the market. According to NCBI researchers, development of genetically-modified T-cell therapies for treatment of cancer has had maximum clinical impact among other gene therapies. However, high treatment cost is a major limitation in the cancer gene therapy market. The reason behind the huge cost for cancer gene therapy is the necessity of rigorous, exhaustive clinical trials; also treatment by cancer gene therapy differs from person to person depending upon the genetic acceptance of every patient, unlike other drugs thereby limiting the market growth.

Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market: Key Segments

Based on type, the cancer gene therapy market is segmented into gene transfer immunotherapy and oncolytic virotherapy. Immunotherapy uses genetically modified cells and viral particles to stimulate the immune system to destroy cancer cells. Immunotherapy include treatment with either cytokine gene delivery or tumor antigen gene delivery. Oncolytic virotherapy uses viral particles, which replicate within the cancer cell causing the death of the cell. It is an emerging treatment modality that is expected to shows great promise, particularly in metastatic cancer treatment. It includes treatment with adenovirus, retrovirus, lentivirus, herpes simplex virus, adeno-associated virus, simian virus, alphavirus, and vaccinia virus. Gene transfer is the newest treatment modality that is expected to introduce new modified genes into cancerous cell or associated tissue for destruction of cell or to slow down cancer growth. This technique is flexible as a wide variety of vectors and genes are used for clinical trials with positive outcomes. As gene therapy advance, they could be used alone or in combination with other treatments to control the disease. Gene transfer or gene replacement is performed using naked/plasmid vectors, electroporation, sonoporation, magnetofection, and gene gun.

Based on region, the global cancer gene therapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share. The U.S. dominates the cancer gene therapy market owing to its increase in funding for research & development and other government initiatives. Key players in the biotech industry are engaging in research & development of gene therapy products. Moreover, rising demand for DNA vaccines and growing interest of venture capitalists to investment in commercialization of gene-based cancer therapies are likely to propel the market. The cancer gene therapy market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace as in China cancer gene therapy is anticipated to attribute for largest revenue, due to the recent launch of Gendicine and rising healthcare expenditure with strong R&D facilities.

Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global cancer gene therapy market are Adaptimmune, ZioPharm Oncology Altor Bioscience, MolMed, bluebird bio, Shanghai Sunway Biotech company limited , MultiVir, Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech, Corporation.

