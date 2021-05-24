Cancer Diagnostics Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The global cancer diagnostics market is forecasted to reach USD 252.22 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The cancer diagnostics market is observing high growth due to the rising occurrences of breast cancer, the most common type of cancer occurring in women. There were more than 2 million new cases of breast cancer in 2018. Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands are the countries with the highest rates of occurrences of breast cancer in the year 2018 across the globe. The global survival rates from the disease vary greatly, ranging from around 80% in North America, Japan, and Sweden to nearby 60% in middle-income nations and lower than 40% in low-income nations. Hence, the implementation of diagnostics tests to screen and detect malignant cells in the human breast is driving the growth of the market.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it essential to repurpose the operating rooms for surgeries into intensive care units (ICUs) and pushed hospitals to accommodate patients beyond their full capacity of beds. As a result, in several cases, cancer patients were categorized as non-urgent. Further, the psychological influence of postponed diagnosis as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be undermined as when psychological, physical, and social health of patients are handled in a positive way, chances of patients’ survival have been seen to improve from a state of illness towards recovering from the disease. COVID-19 has had a significant and negative impact on cancer treatment and research, making a new health emergency for cancer patients’ management a necessity.

The report focuses on the comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with detailed company profiles, market share, product portfolio, financial standings, market reach, global position, and strategic business expansion plans.

Some of the players profiled in the report are

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hologic Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Illumina Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Qiagen, and Becton, Dickinson, and Company, among others.

The report sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches among others. It also discusses in detail the technological advancements, product developments, and research and development activities of each key company.

Further the report segments the Cancer Diagnostics market on the basis of product types, applications, end-uses, and regions.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global cancer diagnostics on the basis of test type, application, end-user, and region:

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Imaging

Laboratory Test

Genetic Test

Biopsy

Endoscopy

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Skin Cancer

Blood Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes

Others

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points Covered in the Report:

Key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and research and development scenario

Analysis of micro- and macro-economic factors and regulatory framework

In-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape

Strategic recommendations to established market players and new entrants to overcome limitations and entry-level barriers in the global market landscape

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations, threats, growth prospects and opportunities

