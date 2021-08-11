Canadians Spavor sentenced to 11 years in prison in China | free press

Yesterday, a court upheld the death sentence against Canadian drug smuggler Robert Lloyd Schellenberg. His compatriot Michael Spavor was arrested in 2018 – and now convicted.

Beijing (AP) – Against a backdrop of diplomatic tensions, a Canadian businessman in China has been sentenced to 11 years in prison. A court in the northeast Chinese city of Dandong has found Michael Spavor guilty of spying and obtaining state secrets.

Spavor, like his compatriot Michael Kovrig, was taken into custody in China in December 2018, shortly after Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Chinese telecom giant Huawei, was arrested in Canada. Beijing is therefore accused of “hostage diplomacy”.

The daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei is accused of bank fraud in the US over sanctions violations against Iran. A trial is underway in Canada to decide whether the businesswoman will be extradited to the United States.

Former diplomat Kovrig is also in court in China on charges of espionage. However, no verdict has been handed down against him yet. Relations between Beijing and Ottawa have been tense since Meng Wanzhou’s arrest. As a result, at least three Canadian drug smugglers were sentenced to death in China.

Yesterday an appeals court upheld the death sentence against Canadian drug smuggler Robert Lloyd Schellenberg. Initially, Schellenberg had been given a long prison sentence. Shortly after Meng Wanzhou’s arrest, however, the sentence was changed to the death penalty. China has denied any connection between the trials of the Canadians and the arrest of Meng Wanzhou.