Canadians sentenced to 11 years in China | free press

Canadian Michael Spavor was arrested by Chinese officials in 2018, just days after the arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in Canada. «Hostage Diplomacy»?

Beijing (AP) – Against a backdrop of diplomatic tensions, a Canadian businessman in China has been sentenced to 11 years in prison. A court in the northeast Chinese city of Dandong on Wednesday found Michael Spavor guilty of espionage and obtaining state secrets.

Spavor, like his compatriot Michael Kovrig, was taken into custody in China in December 2018, shortly after Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Chinese telecom giant Huawei, was arrested in Canada. Beijing is therefore accused of “hostage diplomacy”.

The daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei is accused of bank fraud in the US over sanctions violations against Iran. A trial is underway in Canada to decide whether the businesswoman will be extradited to the United States.

Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau condemned Spavor’s prison sentence on Wednesday “in the strongest possible terms”. The judicial proceedings were not fair or transparent and did not meet the minimum standards required by international law. Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig were arrested “completely arbitrarily” more than two and a half years ago. This assessment is shared by many other countries. Canada continues to explore all options to secure the release of Spavor and Kovrig.

Former diplomat Kovrig is also in court in China on charges of espionage. However, no verdict has been handed down against him yet. Relations between Beijing and Ottawa have been tense since Meng Wanzhou’s arrest. For example, Beijing has imposed import restrictions on canola oil and other products from Canada. As a result, at least three Canadian drug smugglers were sentenced to death in China.

It wasn’t until Tuesday that an appeals court upheld the death sentence against Canadian drug smuggler Robert Lloyd Schellenberg. Initially, Schellenberg had been given a long prison sentence. Shortly after Meng Wanzhou’s arrest, however, the sentence was changed to the death penalty. China has denied any connection between the trials of the Canadians and the arrest of Meng Wanzhou.