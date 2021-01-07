Canada Wealth Landscape Market Report- Growth Rate, Revenue Status, Size, Business Opportunities, Segmentation and Regional Overview

The research reports on Canada Wealth Landscape Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Canada Wealth Landscape Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Canada Wealth Landscape Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2202214

Based on our proprietary datasets, this report analyzes Canadas wealth and retail savings and investments markets, with a focus on the HNW segment. This includes overall affluent market size (both by number of individuals and the value of their liquid assets) as well as a breakdown of liquid versus illiquid HNW holdings. The report also provides analysis of the factors driving liquid asset growth, including a breakdown and forecast of total retail savings and investments split by asset classes including deposits, mutual funds, equities, and bonds.

The HNW and mass affluent opportunity in Canada is sizable. The two population segments collectively held 84% of the countrys total onshore liquid assets in 2018, with the mass affluent segment alone holding more than half of total liquid assets.

After the oil price plunge between 2014 and 2016, the Canadian economy improved post-2016, but trade concerns with the US and continued oil price volatility remain as threats. However, increased household spending coupled with rising business investment has had a positive effect on growth in the countrys overall wealth market.

Just like their peers in much of the developed world, Canadian HNW investors hold the majority of their investments in liquid assets such as equities, mutual funds, and deposits, with liquid assets accounting for 81.7% of their total investments in 2018.

Scope of this Report-

– HNW and mass affluent individuals accounted for 28.6% of Canadas total adult population in 2018, with these individuals holding a considerable share of total liquid assets in Canada.

– Mutual funds overtook deposits to become the dominant liquid onshore asset class in 2017.

– In 2018, 15.3% of Canadian HNW investors assets were held outside of the country, predominantly in equities.

Reasons to buy this Report-

– Make strategic decisions using top-level historic and forecast data on Canadas wealth industry.

– Identify the most promising client segment by analyzing penetration of affluent individuals.

– Receive detailed insight into retail liquid asset holdings in Canada, including deposits, mutual funds, equities, and bonds.

– Understand changing market and competitive dynamics by learning about new competitors and recent deals in the wealth space.

– See an overview of key digital disruptors in the countrys wealth market.

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2202214

Table of Contents in this report-

Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Overview

Canadas Wealth Market

Resident Retail Savings and Investments

Resident vs Non-Resident Investments in Canada

Digital Disruptors

Recent Deals

Appendix