Canada Seed Treatment Market Research and Developments 2021 to 2025 | ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd, Advanced Biological Marketing Inc., BASF SE, Bayer CropScience AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., INCOTEC Group BV, Monsanto Company

The Canada seed treatment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Canada is the second-largest seed treatment market in North America but is expected to witness the fastest growth among all the other countries in the region, over the forecast period. Increasing focus on bioproducts has led to increased registration of bio-based seed treatment products in Canada. Syngenta and Corteva Agriscience have introduced crop-specific seed treatment products in the country, which is aimed at meeting the demands of the changing Canadian farming pattern. Increasing demand for higher yield and growing pests in the soils are some of the major factors which are increasing the demand for seed treatment products in Canada.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Canada Seed Treatment Market: ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd, Advanced Biological Marketing Inc., BASF SE, Bayer CropScience AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., INCOTEC Group BV, Monsanto Company, Nufarm Limited, Syngenta International AG, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd, Rallis India Limited, FMC Corporation and others.

Key Market Trends

Regulated Legal Framework

In Canada, the PMRA administers the Pest Control Products Act (PCPA) which regulates all pest control products. Growing awareness among farmers over the use of seed treatment has resulted in support from the government. Various regulations and government agencies are encouraging the use of seed treatments. The Food and Drugs Act (FDA) prohibits the sale and distribution of contaminated and adulterated food. In the case of agricultural chemicals, whenever the residue exceeds the prescribed maximum residue limit (MRL). According to USDA, seeds treated with seed treatment chemicals increase the marketability of seeds and help companies to expand in new markets. Therefore, it is mandatory by USDA to treat all commercially available seeds before selling them on a commercial scale. In addition, neonic seed treatments have a harmful impact on the environment, especially bees, which led to the introduction of regulatory restrictions on neonics in North America. Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), Canadian Seed Growers Association (CSGA), Canadian Seed Institute (CSI), Registered Seed Establishments (RSE’s), Authorized Seed Crop Inspection Services (ASCIS) and Licensed Seed Crop Inspectors (LSCI) are some of the major actors with regulatory authorities.



Increasing Limitations Associated With Soil/Foliar Application

Soil & foliar applications of agrochemicals are important tools for the productive management of crops and have significant commercial relevance. However, the limitations in using soil & foliar applications are increasing due to the impact of their use on the environment as well as other aspects. It has been observed that the seeds and seedlings show high vulnerability to many soil-borne and foliar pests. Seed treatment helps with the increased possibility of germination in unfavorable conditions like dry or cold soil, and efficiently sowing in fields with a history of stand establishment problems.



Competitive Landscape

Some of the key companies in the market are Adama, Novozymes, Chemtura, Syngenta, and Others. The key players are focusing to expand their business in Canada. The leading players in this market adopted various strategies to strengthen market opportunities and increase their market shares. Acquisitions, agreements & joint ventures are the major strategies adopted by major players. A few have focused on horizontal growth by expanding their presence in emerging markets that offer the greatest scope for future prospects, while yet others have been content to operate within their established boundaries and go in for vertical growth by concentrating on innovations in the area of products and solutions.

