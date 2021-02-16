Canada Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market is expected to reach US$ 2,948.4 Million in 2027 with a CAGR 32%

Canada recruitment process outsourcing market is expected to reach US$ 2,948.4 Million by 2027 from US$ 336.1 Million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 31.4% from 2020 to 2027. The trend of acquiring RPO is growing in Canada owing to the wide range of services offered by the service providers. The Canadian marketplace has great potential, attracting more number of RPO players.

The major benefits of recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) include their ability to facilitate requirement analysis and customized solutions (based on specific hiring demand) as well as to ensure cost benefits and time savings, which are driving the growth of market. The mounting popularity of recruitment process outsourcing solutions is mainly due to the growing demand for customizable talent acquisition solutions by employers.

Some of the companies competing in the Canada Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market are

Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Bluebix Solutions Inc.

Hays Specialist Recruitment (Canada) Inc.

Hudson Global Inc.

Manpower Group

PeopleScout

Randstad Sourceright

Scout Talent

TalentiQo

WilsonHCG

Request for Sample Copy of this Canada Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00011853

CANADA RECRUITMENT PROCESS OUTSOURCING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Technical Staff

Sales & Marketing

Office / Admin Support

Others

By Industries

Manufacturing

Construction

Retail

IT

Hospitality

BFSI

Oil & Gas

Telecom

Others

In terms of type, the rotary Recruitment Process Outsourcing segment accounted for a larger share of the SAM Recruitment Process Outsourcing market in 2019. In terms of technology, the magnetic segment held the largest share of the Recruitment Process Outsourcing market in 2019. Further, the consumer electronics segment held the largest share of the market based on end-user in 2019.

Purchase a Copy of this Canada Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00011853

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Canada Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market.

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional Canada Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Canada Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Reasons to buy report

To understand the Canada Recruitment Process Outsourcing market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return

Stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for Canada Recruitment Process Outsourcing market

Efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in Canada Recruitment Process Outsourcing market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales

Helps to take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segment form Canada Recruitment Process Outsourcing market

Obtain market revenue forecast for market by various segments from 2020 to 2027 in Canada region.

About Us:

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: sales@businessmarketinsights.com

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/