Canada Image Sensors Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers -Canon Inc., Teledyne DALSA Inc., Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

The Canada Image Sensors Market report includes an overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, types market size, and forecast. The report is integrated with imperative insights on the market which will support the clients to make precise business decisions. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats encountered by key players during the forecast period of 2021-2025. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. The Canada Image Sensors Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.57% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Canada Image Sensors Market: Canon Inc., Teledyne DALSA Inc., Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Omnivision Technologies Inc., AMS AG, Panasonic Corporation, ON Semiconductor Corporation (Aptina Imaging), STMicroelectronics NV, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. and others.

-January 2020 – Teledyne e2v, a Teledyne Technologies company and global innovator of imaging solutions, announced its Emerald 36M, a 37.7 Megapixel image sensor designed for extreme industrial and outdoor applications requiring both high resolution and high speed and was recognized one among the best in the industry by the Vision Systems Design 2020 Innovators Awards program.

-May 2020 – Sony Corporation announced the upcoming release of two new models of short-wavelength infrared (SWIR) image sensors for industrial equipment. The company claims that the new sensors can capture images in the visible and invisible light spectrum in the short-wavelength infrared range and boast a compact size made possible by the industrys smallest 5_m pixel size.

– CMOS image sensors offer the camera functions in smartphones and other products, but now they face scaling and related manufacturing issues in the fab. And like all chip products, image sensors are seeing slower growth amid the coronavirus outbreak. Manufactured at mature nodes in 200mm and 300mm fabs, these sensors are increasingly being used in phones, cars, consumer products, industrial/medical systems, and security cameras. For example, smartphones incorporate two or more cameras, each of which is powered by a CMOS image sensor that converts light into signals to create images. According to StatCounter, Pinterest accounted for 24.83% share of visits in May 2020 in Canada, where every idea is shared in the form of an image that signifies the importance of the image captured on a smartphone in the country.

– Smartphones are incorporating more CMOS image sensors than ever before, enabling high-resolution, feature-rich cameras in systems. For instance, Samsungs latest 5G smartphone consists of five cameras, including a rear-facing, wide-angle camera based on a 108-megapixel image sensor. This means that it has over 100 million pixels on a small die size. A front-facing camera for selfies incorporates a 48MP image sensor based on the worlds lowest pixel pitch 0.7m. With the increasing number of sensors being deployed in smartphones, the market for CMOS image sensors is anticipated with significant growth.

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Canada Image Sensors Market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Canada Image Sensors Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

