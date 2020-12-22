Canada Hydro Power Market Report-Growth with Top Key Vendors like- Ontario Power Generation Inc, Nalcor Energy Ltd

ReportsnReports added Canada Hydro Power Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Canada Hydro Power Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Canada Hydro Power Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Ontario Power Generation Inc, Nalcor Energy Ltd, Manitoba Hydro-Electric Board, Hydro-Quebec, BC Hydro

The research details renewable power market outlook in the Canada (includes small hydro,wind, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in the Canada Hydro market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to hydropower is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses the Canada renewable power market and the Canada hydropower market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on the Canada renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.

– Detailed overview of the Canada hydro market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming hydro projects.

– Deal analysis of the Canada hydro market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of hydro sources .

– Major contracts and collaborations related to hydro sector in the Canada

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

2.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2030

2.3 Report Guidance

3 Renewable Power Market, Canada, 2010-2030

3.1 Renewable Power Market, Canada, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

3.1.1 Renewable Power Market, Canada, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.1.2 Renewable Power Market, Canada, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030

3.1.3 Renewable Power Market, Canada, Net Capacity Additions by Source Type, 2019-2030

3.1.4 Renewable Power Market, Canada, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

3.2 Renewable Power Market, Canada, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3.2.1 Renewable Power Market, Canada, Power Generation by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.2.2 Renewable Power Market, Canada, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

4 Hydropower Market, Canada

4.1 Hydropower Market, Canada, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

4.1.1 Hydropower Market, Canada, Cumulative Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

4.2 Hydropower Market, Canada, Power Generation, 2010 – 2030

4.3 Hydropower Market, Canada, Net Capacity Additions by Technology, 2010-2030

4.4 Hydropower Market, Canada, Market Size, 2010-2025

4.5 Hydropower Market, Canada, Major Active Plants, 2018

4.5.1 Hydropower Market, Canada, Upcoming Projects, 2018

4.6 Hydropower Market, Canada, Deal Analysis, 2018

4.6.1 Hydropower Market, Canada, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2018

4.6.2 Hydropower Market, Canada, Split by Deal Type, 2018

5 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Canada

5.1 Recent Pan Canadian Framework Actions

5.2 Federal Programs

5.2.1 New Federal Tax Policy

5.2.2 Federal Incentive Programs

5.2.3 Program of Energy Research and Development

5.2.4 Office of Energy Research and Development (OERD)

5.2.5 Clean Energy Innovation Program

5.3 Provincial Incentives

5.4 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Prince Edward Island

5.4.1 Renewable Energy Act

5.4.2 Provincial Energy Strategy

5.4.3 Tax exemption

5.4.4 Clean Energy Price Incentive

5.4.5 Net metering

5.4.6 Energy Saving Bonds

5.4.7 Energy Audit

5.4.8 10-year Energy Strategy

5.4.9 Climate Change Action Plan 2018-2023

5.5 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Manitoba

5.5.1 Manitoba Hydros Power Smart Bioenergy Optimization Program

5.5.2 Climate and Green Plan

5.5.3 Incentives and rebates

5.5.4 Solar Energy Program

5.5.5 Solar Energy Pilot Program

5.5.6 Clean Energy Strategy

5.5.7 Residential Earth Power Loan

5.5.8 Regulatory policies

5.5.9 Renewable Energy Tax Credit

5.6 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Saskatchewan

5.6.1 Renewable Energy Targets

5.6.2 Renew Saskatchewan

5.6.3 Incentives and Rebates

5.6.4 Power Generation Partner Program (PGPP)

5.6.5 Net Metering Program

5.6.6 ENERGY STAR loan

5.6.7 Solar or Wind-powered water pump grant for farms

5.6.8 Auctions

5.7 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Northwest Territories (NWT)

5.7.1 2030 Energy Strategy

5.7.2 2030 NWT Climate Change Strategic Framework

5.7.3 Arctic Energy Alliance (AEA)

5.7.4 The Alternatives Energy Technology Program (AETP)

5.7.5 Funding

5.7.6 The Energy Action Plan

5.7.7 Net Metering

5.7.8 Carbon tax

5.8 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Alberta

5.8.1 Climate Leadership Plan (CLP)

5.8.2 Climate Change Strategy

5.8.3 Provincial Energy Strategy

5.8.4 Renewable Electricity Program

5.8.5 REP Results

5.8.6 Business Energy Savings Program

5.8.7 Energy Market Merit Order

5.8.8 Regulating Reserves

5.8.9 Load/Supply-Following Services

5.8.10 Renewable Energy Producer Credit Program

5.8.11 Energy Micro Generation Standards and Policy Revisions

5.8.12 National Renewable Fuel Standard and Energy Market Targets

5.8.13 Specified Risk Material (SRM) Disposal Protocol

5.8.14 Investment Support through Existing Programs that Align with Bioenergy Development

5.9 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, New Foundland and Labrador

5.9.1 2007 Energy Plan

5.9.2 Net Metering

5.10 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, British Columbia

5.10.1 Clean Energy Act

5.10.2 Hydro Net Metering

5.10.3 Energy Plan: A Vision for Clean Energy Leadership

5.10.4 CleanBC Plan

5.10.5 Carbon pricing

5.10.6 Standing Offer Program

5.11 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Nova Scotia

5.11.1 Renewable Electricity Plan, 2010

5.11.2 Energy Strategy 2009

5.11.3 Renewable Energy Standard Regulations, 2007

5.11.4 Renewable Energy Standard 2013

5.11.5 Renewable Energy Standard 2015

5.11.6 Renewable Energy Standard 2020

5.11.7 Greenhouse Gas Emissions

5.11.8 Business Plan 2018-19

5.11.9 Net Metering

5.11.10 Renewable to Retail Program

5.11.11 Proposed amendment in 2018

5.11.12 Community Feed-in Tariffs

5.11.13 EnerGuide for New Houses

5.11.14 Commercial and Industrial Custom Program

5.11.15 Small Business Lighting Solutions Program

5.11.16 EcoEnergy Retrofit Incentive for Buildings

5.12 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Quebec

5.12.1 Energy Policy 2030

5.12.2 2018-2023 Action Plan

5.12.3 Climate Change Action Plan, 2013-2020

5.12.4 Green Fund

5.12.5 New Hampshire Interconnection Project

5.12.6 Energy Strategy 2016-2025

5.12.7 Net Metering

5.12.8 Wind Farm Construction on Public Land

5.12.9 Wind Farm Construction on Private Land

5.12.10 Renoclimat and Novoclimat Program

5.12.11 RénoVert Tax Credit

5.12.12 Hydro Grants

5.12.13 Tax Credit for Ethanol Production

5.13 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Ontario

5.13.1 Market Renewal Project

5.13.2 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Renewable Energy Sources

6 Hydropower Power Market, Canada, Company Profiles

6.1 Company Snapshot: Ontario Power Generation Inc

6.1.1 Ontario Power Generation Inc – Company Overview

6.1.2 Ontario Power Generation Inc – Business Description

6.1.3 Ontario Power Generation Inc – SWOT Analysis

6.2 Company Snapshot: Nalcor Energy Ltd

6.2.1 Nalcor Energy Ltd – Company Overview

6.2.2 Nalcor Energy Ltd – Major Products and Services

6.2.3 Nalcor Energy Ltd – Head Office

6.3 Company Snapshot: Manitoba Hydro-Electric Board

6.3.1 Manitoba Hydro-Electric Board – Company Overview

6.3.2 Manitoba Hydro-Electric Board – Business Description

6.3.3 Manitoba Hydro-Electric Board – SWOT Analysis

6.3.4 Manitoba Hydro-Electric Board – Major Products and Services

6.3.5 Manitoba Hydro-Electric Board – Head Office

6.4 Company Snapshot: Hydro-Quebec

6.4.1 Hydro-Quebec – Company Overview

6.4.2 Hydro-Quebec – Business Description

6.4.3 Hydro-Quebec – SWOT Analysis

6.4.4 Hydro-Quebec – Major Products and Services

6.4.5 Hydro-Quebec – Head Office

6.5 Company Snapshot: BC Hydro

6.5.1 BC Hydro – Company Overview

6.5.2 BC Hydro – Business Description

6.5.3 BC Hydro – SWOT Analysis

6.5.4 BC Hydro – Major Products and Services

6.5.5 BC Hydro – Head Office

7 Appendix