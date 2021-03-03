Canada Cosmetics Products Market Emerging Trends and Demands 2021 to 2025 | Loreal Group, Beiersdorf AG, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Avon Products Inc., Oriflame Cosmetics SA

The Canada Cosmetics Products Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The Canadian cosmetics product market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

The 70 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in Canada Cosmetics Products Market: Loreal Group, Beiersdorf AG, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Avon Products Inc., Oriflame Cosmetics SA, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd, Yves Rocher

– The market was driven by the consumer attitude, that the cosmetics products they use improve their quality of life, in terms of looks, which extended across every age group.

– The increasing demand for anti-aging products and innovative and eco- friendly packaging designs are attributing the market growth in the country. The online retail channels are also influencing sales of cosmetics in the country.

Innovations in Packing and Design have Contributed to the Growth of Cosmetic Products in the Region

Consumer demand for enhanced functionality and eco-friendliness in cosmetic design is resulting in exciting innovations in the packaging and design of cosmetics products. Manufacturers are offering a wide variety of innovative choices and creative technologies to serve the market. Various big companies are showing innovative changes in packaging and design. For instance, Procter & Gamble recently announced a major shift to the plant-derived packaging for some of its leading global cosmetic brands and is using sugarcane-derived plastic from Brazil’s Braskem. In addition, L’Oreal recently helped to reduce the environmental impact of its packaging by introducing two new assessment tools, namely, Sustainable Packaging Scorecard (SPS) and Packaging Impact Quick Evaluation Tool (PIQET), to its package design process.

Hair Cosmetics is Projected to Grow at a Significant Rate

Several countries are thriving and predicted to become the fastest-growing regions in the beauty and personal care segments over the next five years. Due to high concern for hair care, there is a rise in the demand for specialized products. Hair textures vary from person to person, and so do the hair- and scalp-related issues. Some people might have damaged or dry hair, while others have to deal with breakage and hair fall problems. Not only the younger and dynamic population of the country, but older individuals are also interested in buying products, like hair dyes, hair growth oils, and serums. Those aged over 60 years are generally more interested in quality, how long things last, and value for money, and are unlikely to be rushed into unplanned purchases. Senior consumers are also the most loyal to branded and recognized products.

The major emerging market players targeting leading brands are making strategic acquisitions of the market leaders in more mature and sophisticated markets. Acquiring these brands enables diversification and gives these players access to stable cash flows and further growth opportunities. The cosmetic products market witnesses high competition, with the dominance of major global players. Various players are entering the market, to tap the untapped potential of the cosmetic products market. Some of the major players in the Canada cosmetics products market are L’Oreal Group, Beiersdorf AG, The Este Lauder Companies Inc., and Oriflame Cosmetics SA.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Canada Cosmetics Products Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

